Open for business
Lanesville couple Aaron and Miraj Budak have opened up Happy Humpback Cafe at 2 Lexington Ave. in Magnolia, where they serve up delicious options for breakfast and lunch.
The Happy Humpback occupies the space left empty by the departure of Sheree’s Corner Cafe, a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The couple was attracted to the location, they have said, by the fact that the building had most of the equipment already, and a reasonable landlord.
Aaron Budak said he has worked in restaurants for more than 15 years, including at Tonno Gloucester and Beauport Hotel.
The Happy Humpback serves breakfast sandwiches, omelets, clam cakes, eggs, vegetarian and gluten-free options, coffee, tea, soups, salads, sandwiches ... the list goes on and on.
The cafe’s coffee is sourced by Karma Coffee, a company that ethically sources all of its beans from select growers worldwide then carefully roasts them in small batches.
The cafe’s name, which makes many people giggle, Aaron Budak admitted, was inspired by the couples’ desire for a bright and welcoming environment.
People
Alexandra Costanzo has joined Mortgage Network Inc., an independent mortgage lender, as a loan officer and sales assistant at its Danvers office. Costanzo will be responsible for helping borrowers with their home financing needs.
Costanzo (NMLS #1849051) previously served as a financial services associate with TD Bank. She was born and raised in Gloucester, and is a member of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire where she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science.
Even with a tight inventory of homes for sale, Costanzo said the local housing market remains favorable for both home buyers and sellers. “Rates have remained at historic lows, which has helped fuel home sales,” she said in a prepared statement. “My advice for homebuyers is to stay patient and prepare by getting a full pre-approval from a qualified lender.”
“Not many things in life come easy, so whether it’s a challenging or more favorable market, the same basic principles apply,” she added. “Borrowers should be ready to act. Working with the right Realtor is also important, so I’m looking forward to helping my clients connect with some of the best real estate professionals in the area.”
Costanzo can be reached at 1-978-491-9849, by email at acostanzo@mortgagenetwork.com, or through her website, www.Alexandra-Costanzo.com. She can also be reached via social media on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
Milestones
Salem State University has received a Leading by Example Award from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The award recognizes state and municipal leaders for clean energy efforts. One of 11 Massachusetts state agencies recognized by the Baker-Polito administration for leadership in promoting initiatives that reduce environmental impacts and associated energy costs of state operations, the award was accepted by Tara Gallagher, Salem State sustainability and environmental health and safety coordinator, at the 15th annual Leading by Example Awards Ceremony at UMass Lowell’s University Crossing.
¢¢¢
Meredith A. Fine, Esquire, has opened a second law office at 2 N. Main St., Ipswich. Fine opened her law practice, Cape Ann Business Law, PC, in Gloucester in 2009, focusing on real estate, business counseling, and litigation. The Ipswich practice will provide convenient access to legal representation to businesses and residents on the North Shore. Prior to attending law school, Fine was a journalist, and served as editor of the Ipswich Chronicle and the Gloucester Daily Times.
¢¢¢
Bruce Figurido of Churchill Properties was recognized for his outstanding achievements in North Shore real estate. His 2020 sales volume earned him the “Platinum Leader Award.” A full-service residential real estate firm, Churchill serves the North Shore from its offices in Beverly, Hamilton, Gloucester and Manchester.