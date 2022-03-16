Grants for small business
The Cape Ann Regional Grant & Online Business Directory team on Thursday will host a workshop on grants available through the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (www.empoweringsmallbusiness.org).
This information and training session, including a complimentary light breakfast, kick offs Thursday, March 17, at the Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester, beginning at 8:30 a.m. It is tailored to meet the needs of Cape Ann’s small businesses, and free to all Greater Cape Ann businesses and their staff.
The workshop will review the Empower Digital Grant Program, which supplies up to $5,000 for the needs of small businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals seeking tools and services to develop their digital capabilities. Learn more at https://www.empoweringsmallbusiness.org/what-we-offer/empowerdigital.
It will also focus on the Biz-M-Power Grant Program, a crowdfunding matching grant program that allows access financial assistance with acquisition, expansion, improvement or lease of a facility, purchase or lease of equipment, or with meeting other capital needs for the business. Learn more at https://www.empoweringsmallbusiness.org/what-we-offer/bizmpower.
For more information and to register for this workshop please email mbrown@rockportma.gov or peter@capeannchamber.com.
Northeast Arc job fair
Northeast Arc is hosting a job fair for residential direct support professionals on Tuesday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 279 Washington St. in Gloucester. Job fair attendees will be able to interview on the spot with hiring managers for positions with Northeast Arc. Direct support professionals work directly with individuals with disabilities supported by Northeast Arc, enabling them to live independent and inclusive lives in community-based residential settings. Northeast Arc has full-time, part-time, and per diem positions available. The agency is offering a $600 signing bonus for full-time hires.
Anniversary sweepstakes
Sullivan Tire and Auto Service, which has a store at 44 Bass Ave., is honoring its 67th anniversary by celebrating all year with a different sweepstakes available each month on its website (https://www.sullivantire.com/enter-to-win) beginning this March. Any Cape Ann adult can enter to win and no purchase is necessary.
Prizes range from Justin Bieber concert tickets to a Bruins game to Six Flags season passes, as well as a free set of four Continental tires plus installation or a Sullivan Tire gift card worth $167. Once you’ve entered the sweepstakes, one additional bonus entry can be submitted per day until the sweepstakes is over to increase your chances of winning.
“We have been so fortunate to be part of the fabric of the New England communities for 67 years and we want to celebrate with the individuals and families who have put faith in Sullivan Tire for decades,’’ said Paul Sullivan, vice president of marketing at Sullivan Tire. “It has been a challenging two years for all of us. We are looking forward to having some fun and celebrating our incredible team of employees and our customers who really are a part of our extended family.”
People
Realtor Char Glessner has been named vice president at J. Barrett & Company in the agency’s Ipswich office. Glessner, who is part of the newly formed real estate team of Hackett & Glessner with vice president and Realtor Binni Hackett, began her career in real estate in 2016 following her return to the North Shore after several years in Europe and Asia. She started working with Hackett to meet the growing needs of her business and their extensive knowledge of real estate and the area has proved to be a great success. Hackett began her real estate career in the early 2000s working with buyers and sellers, and is knowledgeable about antique and historic houses, with a background in sales. Glessner and Hackett both live in Ipswich.