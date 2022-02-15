People
Mary Ann Connors has joined Windhill Realty as a new Realtor and sales advisor. Connors has a background in sales as an independent sale representative. Her interest in investment properties and building her own home has led to a career in real estate. She knows the importance of listening to her clients, learning their preferences and working closely with them to meet their goals.
A resident of Gloucester for the past 36 years, Connors has served on the board of Eastern Point Day School, St John’ Prep Parent Council, and is president of her Wolf Hill Home Association. She looks forward to helping her clients to find the right fit for them.
She can be contacted at 978-836-8800; mconnors@windhillrealty.com.
Attorney Lindsey E. Egan of Magnolia has been named to Boston Magazine’s Top Rated Divorce and Family Law Lawyers of 2021. She was the only family law attorney on Cape Ann to be given this award. She is a member of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, and the Essex County, Greater Newburyport and Massachusetts bar associations. Egan Law Center is located at 46 Union St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Happenings
Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce hosts its first Business After Hours of 2022 in person at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St. in Gloucester, this Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m. Attendees can view the exhibit “Rocky Neck Now,” mingle with artists, and enjoy tasty treats from The Last Stop while networking with fellow chamber members. Register at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/business-after-hours-21572?calendarMonth=2022-02-01.
The chamber is hosting its Economic Outlook Breakfast on Tuesday, March 1, at 7:30 a.m. at Cake Ann, 63 Rogers St. (The Gloucester House). The speaker will be housing expert, award-winning Realtor and business owner Cynthia Nina-Soto, 2020 board president of the North Shore REALTORS, and a staunch advocate for affordable housing and a board member for Harborlight Community Partners. The breakfast discussion will focus on how accessible housing is key to job creation, business development, stabilized neighborhoods and overall economic prosperity. Cost is $20, $10 for chambers members. Register at capeannchamber.com
Giving
Danvers-based Care Dimensions recently received a $1,750 gift from Cape Ann Savings Bank, a long-time supporter of its mission. The bank was observing its 175th anniversary last year by giving gifts to 100 nonprofit organizations in the community it serves.
“Typically with anniversaries, we have celebrations involving gatherings, but we realized early on that wasn’t going to be an option so we had to come up with creative ideas,” said bank President Marianne Smith in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We shifted to gift-giving to worthy organizations like Care Dimensions, an organization that benefits the whole community.”
“We are commemorating our anniversary by honoring the organizations that support the communities we serve, and celebrating with each of them personally,” added Jennifer Orlando, bank vice president and marketing officer. “Parties last only a few hours; this way we are able to touch so many on a meaningful, personal level.”
Non-profit Care Dimensions provides comprehensive hospice, palliative care, grief support in more than 100 communities in Massachusetts.
“We thank Cape Ann Savings Bank for including us in this special celebration,” said Care Dimensions Vice President of Philanthropy Donna Deveau. “It’s an honor to serve the community and we are humbled by Cape Ann Saving’s expression of confidence in our ability Care Dimensions to live up to our mission. Cheers to them for marking this significant milestone by investing in others.”
Patents
Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates in Gloucester was assigned a patent in September (No. 11,114,277, initially filed June 3, 2020) developed by eight co-inventors for a “dual cathode ion source.” The co-inventors are Bon-Woong Koo of Andover, Jun Lu of Beverly, Frank Sinclair of Boston, Eric D. Hermanson of Georgetown, Joseph E. Pierro of Danvers, Michael D. Johnson of Peabody, Michael S. DeLucia of Gloucester, and Antonella Cucchetti of Manchester-by-the-Sea. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3J1zK23.
Bo Vanderberg of Gloucester and Edward Eisner of Lexington are credited as co-inventors of “scanning magnet design with enhanced efficiency.” The patent was assigned to Axcelis Technologies of Beverly in September (No. 11,114,270, initially filed Aug. 21, 2018). The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3seaBdJ