Beauport Financial names new hires
Gloucester-based Beauport Financial Services LLC, a client-centered, wealth and risk management firm with a partnering approach to client services throughout New England, has announced that Corey McLellan has joined the firm as director of operations, and Rosa Provost as administration and marketing associate.
McLellan's tech-communication skills will be significantly instrumental in "expanding our communication systems and service capabilities," said managing partner David McKechnie. The Topsfield resident's career capabilities and accomplishments include a Bachelor of Arts from University of Virginia; a Master of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary; and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia, Darden School of Business.
J.M. Walsh celebrates 40th year
The J.M. Walsh Oil Company is celebrating its 40th year in business. The Gloucester company was started in 1981 by Joe and Jane Walsh and says it was the first on Cape Ann to offer an early pay discount for oil deliveries. The company moved from Western Avenue in Gloucester to Granite Street in Rockport and remained there until the building was destroyed by fire in 1994. Re-locating to Cleveland Street in Gloucester, it is has been owned since 2000 by Joe and Jane Walsh's daughter Janelle and her husband Frank Favaloro. Last season, Walsh Oil provided 1,500 gallons of free heating oil over the winter, made possible by the donations of customers and friends. The company also delivers for Fuel Assistance through Action Inc. and the Good Neighbor Fund run by the Salvation Army. “That is why our motto is 'Caring for the Community is our Business!',” said Janelle Favaloro.
Contractor recognized
North Shore contractor Jesse DeBenedictis of Gloucester, owner and CEO of Works by JD, a customer-focused, design-build home renovation and improvement company in Beverly, was recently recognized by the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation (OCABR) and Undersecretary Edward A. Palleschi for being a shining example of the gold standard of licensees. DeBenedictis is a registered Home Improvement Contractor (HIC) and holds a Construction Supervisor License (CSL) with the Division of Occupational Licensure (DOL). OCABR manages HIC registration and oversees the DOL which administers Construction Supervisor Licensing. Palleschi started the OCABR Licensee Recognition Program this past year in order to recognize registrants and licensee holders across the Commonwealth, like Jesse DeBenedictis, who provide high quality services to their community and consumers.
Contracts
RENCO of Manchester won a federal contract award for $110,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Philadelphia for clothing, individual equipment, and insignia.
— Targeted News Service
Patents
- Co-inventors James A. Starkey of Manchester and Trek S. Palmer of Cambridge developed a "distributed database management system with dynamically split B-tree indexes." The patent (No. 11,176,111, initially filed Sept. 12, 2018) was assigned to NuoDB of Cambridge in November. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/2Z7QFia.
- Karen Panetta of Rockport, Paul Lehrman of Medford and Chiamaka Chima of Onitsha, Nigeria are being credited as co-inventors of "electrolarynx devices and uses thereof." The patent (No. 11,076,950, initially filed April 30, 2018) has been assigned to the Trustees of Tufts College in Medford. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3oYn7N3.
David Benini of Manchester and Dalys Sebastian of Acton are credited as co-inventors of a method of decentralized biometric identity authentication. The patent (No. 11,080,380, initially filed Sept. 13, 2017) was been assigned the week of Aug. 1 to Aware Inc. of Bedford. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3d0A4QV.
— Targeted News Service