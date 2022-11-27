Spark! series
The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce hosts “Inform. Inspire. Spark!,” a free series of 5-minute talks sharing momentum-building work happening on Greater Cape Ann on Tuesday, Nov 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square.
The lightning talks will be followed by short, interactive breakout sessions where attendees can learn ways to get involved.
Topics and speakers are “400+ Years in 12 Months” with Gloucester 400+ Events Manager Isabel Pett, “The Future of Gloucester’s Downtown” Gloucester Community Development Director David Fields, Supporting Arts Now: Karen Ristuben, Program Director at Essex County Community Foundation’s Creative County Initiative, “Electrify Greater Cape Ann” with TownGreen Director Maureen Aylward, “Demonstrating Coastal Resilience” with UMASS Amherst Gloucester Marine Station’s Katie Kahl, and” Design in Everything” with Spade Graphic Design President David Minogue.
Light appetizers and cash bar will be offered. Registration is required for this free event at bit.ly/InformInspireSpark or by contacting Michelle at michelle@capeannchamber.com.
Downtown happenings
Mark your calendar for these upcoming events in downtown Gloucester:
Shop the sales during the 49th Annual Ladies Night on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Men’s Night on Thursday, Dec. 15. Both events last all day and downtown merchants will be hosting events and offering special deals.
Stroll downtown Gloucester during the Middle Street Walk on Saturday, Dec. 10, and enjoy the Lobster Trap Tree Lighting with Cape Ann Art Haven capping the day at 4:30 p.m.
Winter Lights on Cape Ann will be brightening Cape Ann’s downtowns through New Year’s Day. A collaboration of Discover Gloucester and the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, local businesses throughout Gloucester, Essex, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Rockport have decorated their storefronts with twinkling lights and creative window displays. There are more than 100 lighted locations. For details, visit discovergloucester.com.
As part of Winter Lights, the nonprofit Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting Holiday Lights & Illumination through Jan. 1, from 4 to 10 p.m. The evenings feature streaming music, twinkling lights and festive projections. No reservations are required to enjoy access to the 12th- and 13th-century arches, Bell Tower, and drawbridge as part of this free, outdoor holiday illumination.
Tourism awards
Discover Gloucester hosts its 2022 Holiday Awards Luncheon to celebrate the season and recognize some of the folks who’ve made an impact in the tourism business community this year.
The luncheon is from noon to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. Check in starts at 11:30 a.m.
Recognized will be WOW Award winner Cape Ann Works, Outstanding Appreciation to Elizabeth Carey, Exceptional Service to Peter Webber, and Rising Star to Miranda Aisling.
Tickets are $35 per person and payment can be made online or by check. Registration and payment were due Friday, Nov. 25.
Santa at sea
Beauport Cruiselines will be setting sail this holiday season with three festive cruises.
On Sunday, Dec. 11, Santa will join the cruises around Gloucester Harbor at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Children can enjoy a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” while sipping hot cocoa and munching on cookies, and visit with Santa himself.
Tickets, $25 per person, include hot cocoa, cookies, and a picture with Santa.
New Year’s Ever revelers can ring in the New Year on the water and under the star from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. Tickets are $89 per person 13 and older.
The New Year’s Eve cruise celebration will include a champagne toast, DJ entertainment, passed hors d’oeuvres, a Mac & Cheese Martini Bar, Chinese food station, and more.
More information may be found and tickets purchased at beauportcruiselines.com/cruise-schedule.