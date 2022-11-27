The Open Door opened SG Home, an expansion of its Second Glance thrift store, at 2 Pond Road in the Pond Road Plaza. SG Home will feature furniture and home décor for every room in the house including pillows, linens, vases, and other decorative items, as well as a selection of art. Its hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with seasonal Sunday openings. Pictured at the Nov. 5 ribbon cutting are, back, from left, sales associates Bezzie Strong, Joey Tofuri, Jim Sanford, Sara O’Brien and Laurie Chlumecky, The Open Door fleet coordinator Bill Stevens, and The Open Door Board Director German Disla; and front, from left, Board Co-Chair Chris Barker, volunteer Bethania Ferreras, sales associate Laura Hickey, shift leader Lisa Novello, President and CEO Julie LaFontaine, Director of Thrift Operations Susan Zwart, and Board Vice Chair Tracy Davis.