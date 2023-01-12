Cape Ann celebrates man who led movement that led to civil rights

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning changing to rain showers for the afternoon. High 42F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.