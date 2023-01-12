Cape Ann celebrates man who led movement that led to civil rights

The Cape Ann community is painfully aware of the slave trade that existed here until the late 1700s, but proud of the role its residents, particularly women, played in advocating for abolition.
Each year, on Martin Luther King Day, the community pauses to consider where we as Americans have come in realizing racial rights and acknowledging the hard work still to be done. All are welcome to attend one or both of two celebrations this Monday, Jan. 16 — one in the morning in Rockport, the other later in the day in Gloucester. Both are free and showcase the historical, cultural, musical, and artistic contributions of African-Americans, past, present and to come.
A march ‘like Doctor King’s’
In Rockport, marchers will head out through the doors of the Unitarian Universalist Society at 4 Cleaves St. at 10 a.m. sharp on Martin Luther King Day for the first time in several years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And, as in years past, there will dozens of them of all sizes and generations, each carrying colorful posters, hand-made that morning in the vestibule of the old church. It’s Rockport’s annual show of solidarity with the martyred man who led the movement that led to the passage of Civil Rights Act in 1964.
The historic church, built in 1829, has since its earliest days advocated for racial rights and in 1988 was the first to commemorate Martin Luther King Day here on Cape Ann.
That first commemoration was organized by 6-year-old Lily Ruchman. Then a student at Pigeon Cove Elementary School in Gloucester, Lily was inspired by her teacher Selma Bell, who spoke so passionately about King that Lily was inspired “to do something.” and that something was to organize a march, like King.
“I have a dream that one day little black boys and girls will be holding hands with little white boys and girls,” King famously told America. and in Rockport, long after his assassination, little Lily Ruchman heard him.
There’s something poetic about the fact that the teacher who inspired Lily to organize that first march was named Selma, because the name recalls the famous Alabama marches King led in 1965 from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.
In the gathering and service that will follow the march, much will be said of the fact that the march must continue; that there is still much to do in America to fully realize King’s dream. and the fact that in his life, he embodied the social justice values that Unitarian Universalists hold dear.
A Knight salutes a King
A cartoonist may seem a strange choice to be key speaker at a gathering to celebrate Martin Luther King Day. But then, Keith Knight is no ordinary cartoonist.
Knight — who is 51, Black and grew up with the legacy of King as a hugely formative influence — may be best known for what Wikipedia calls his “accessible yet subversive comic strips, ‘The K Chronicles’,” but this Malden native is also internationally known as a rapper, social activist, author, and educator, creator of “The Knight Life,” “(Th)ink,” and co-creator of the television series “Woke.”
As he says of himself, “I am many things.” Most recently that includes a public speaker, which is how he’ll make his Gloucester debut, when the Gloucester Meeting House holds its seventh annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church at the corner of Church and Middle streets.
At the event, which begins at 2 p.m., Knight will raise topics of race and identity, but do it with signature street smart humor that makes it accessible to audiences of all stripes, colors and ages to raise awareness of Black life in America as only a Black American can experience it.
Knight, whose alternative cartoons will be on view in a slide show during the event, focuses on police brutality because — as in Martin Luther King’s day— nothing embodies the Black American experience more than fear of the badge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be targeted by a swarm of gun-toting police just because of what you look like, Knight can tell you because it happened to him in 1999.
The experience inspired him, he said, to become what he has become. He said he bases everything he does on personal experience. and he uses every creative platform to “get the word out there.”
A graduate of Salem State University, Boston was Knight’s original model for racism, but he speaks less in the language of anger than just plain truth.
At Monday’s event, his slideshow will be followed by a Q&A with audience members and a roundtable discussion.
Knight will also participate in a roundtable discussion with members of the Gloucester Racial Justice Team and representatives from the Northshore Branch of the NAACP.
