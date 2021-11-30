Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, began Sunday, and two Cape Ann congregations are sharing the eight-day holiday with the community.
In Gloucester, in what's has become an annual tradition, members of Temple Ahavat Achim invited the community to the lighting of the its Lobster Trap Menorah. Tuesday's celebration of the lighting of the menorah's third candle included latkes with sour cream and apple sauce, and children danced to a performance by the TAA Band with music director and klezmer violinist Abigale Reisman.
In Rockport, Chabad of Cape Ann Jewish Center will host a public menorah lighting celebration open to the entire community on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Rockport Visitors Information Center at the corner of Mt. Pleasant Street and Broadway. There will be latkes, jelly doughnuts and music. The event is free but reservations at at ChabadCapeAnn.com/chanukah are appreciated.
Hanukka is an eight-day commemoration of rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians. This year it began the evening of Nov. 28, and concludes on Monday, Dec. 6.