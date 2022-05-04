Cape Ann Farmers market cancels 2022 season

Just weeks after announcing that Cape Ann Farmers Market would head to Gloucester’s Stage Fort Park this summer, director Courtney Ayer says the market — poised to launch its 17th season — will be on hiatus.
With the support of Mayor Greg Verga and CAO Jill Cahill and former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, the market had been scheduled to return to Stage Fort Park after struggling through severe financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, first with drive-through markets and then with a cramped version of its former at Harbor Loop. The plan, said Ayer, was “to pick up where we left off.”
Instead, Ayer — who in March had told the Times that the return to Stage Fort Park was “like going home” — will be spending much of this summer at her own home. As will the many volunteers who annually spend days of their summers running what had become for Gloucester a grassroots economic driver— both as a hugely popular tourism destination and a vital support to dozens of local farms, farmers, fishermen, artisans and businesses.
In its 17 years, market organizers had struggled through moves which took them from cramped summers on busy Harbor Loop to a dusty spell at the I-4, C-2 lot on the working waterfront. A move in 2011 landed it on the rolling green shore of Stage Fort Park off Hough Avenue, where every Thursday afternoon, tourists and locals flocked to its rows of white tents flapping in the sea breezes, and ultimately on the list of Best Farmers Markets in the region.
If ever there was proof of that old adage, “location, location, location,” this was it. and that was just the problem.
The market occupied a prime grassy site between the park’s visitors center and Tablet Rock which marks the spot which in 1623 saw 14 hardy Dorset fishermen come ashore, a spot slated to be the jewel in the crown of next year’s Gloucester400+ celebrations.
The site is slated for a facelift as the city’s 2023 centennial year approaches. So, just weeks after the announcement of the market’s return to Stage Fort Park, the Stage Fort Park Advisory Committee proposed a change of location. To a parking lot.
“I don’t think the Stage Fort Park committee really understands what it takes to organize the market,” says JoeAnn Hart, a longtime market volunteer. “The tents are constructed to be pegged deep into the ground. We can’t do that in a cement parking lot.”
The market was, in effect, between a rock and a hard place.
“We had 10 years to learn that site and organize the market around it” says Hart. “Its proximity to the visitors center attracted people to the center, which, apart from anything else, has bathroom facilities. It was an easy, more handicapped accessible walk between the two. There was plenty of free parking for both patrons and vendors. and then there was the room for storage.”
Basically, there was no end to the logistics involved in the move. and in the end, the market’s organizers collectively and with great regret called a hiatus for the 2022 season.
The market had, says Hart, simply lost too much money during the pandemic, and what with one thing and many others, “it was all we could do.”
So there will be no market offering a summer-long harvest of produce fresh from local fields and fisheries. No farmers, fishermen, families, bakers, buskers, artisans, musicians and picnickers. No children’s activities tent. No local chefs showing off their skills or putting them to the test in a “Seafood Throwdown.”
But, says Hart, “The grass will, I guess, be greener.”
