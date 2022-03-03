Cape Ann Farmers Market is headed back to Gloucester’s Stage Fort Park this summer, and for market director Courtney Ayer, “it feels like going home.”
It’s the 17th season for the market, which first pitched its tents on Harbor Loop in 2006, then for a spell in the I-4, C-2 lot on the working waterfront, and then — in a move that would ultimately land it on the list of Best Farmers Markets in the region — found “its home” in 2011 on the rolling green shore of Stage Fort Park.
For ten glorious years, the market’s white tents flapped in the breezes of the Outer Harbor every Thursday afternoon, and tourists and locals alike flocked to them by the hundreds.
Here, by the basket, bushel and truckload, was a summer-long harvest of produce fresh from the fields of local farms. Here too, were farmers, fishermen, families, bakers and buskers, artisans, musicians and picnickers; not to mention, a children’s activities tent, and local chefs putting their culinary skills to the test in a monthly “Seafood Throwdown.”
More than just a market, it became a summer festival, and one of the city’s biggest summer destinations.
But then came 2020 and COVID-19, and, says Ayer, “everything shut down.” Farmers markets, however, were deemed essential, and so, “we pivoted” she says. Drive-through markets at O’Maley Innovation Middle School were followed last summer by a return to Harbor Loop. where, says Ayer, “we ran into problems.” A logistical quagmire of problems, in fact; most crucially, a lack of parking.
To the rescue came the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, itself recently located to Harbor Loop. The chamber, says Ayer, was “100% wonderful” — arranging for Americold and Cape Ann Oil to provide vendor parking spaces, while Maritime Gloucester donated storage space.
“It was fine,” says Ayer. “It was the historical home of (19th century marine master artist) Fitz Henry Lane.”
But it wasn’t Stage Fort Park.
However, with the support of former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, current Mayor Greg Verga, and CAO Jill Cahill, it once again will be, on Thursdays from 3 to 6:30 p.m. from June 2 to Oct. 13. and the plan, says Ayer, “is to pick up where we left off.”
“We were in (Stage Fort Park) for a decade, so we know what it takes,” she says.
A Gloucester native “many generations over” and mother of three, Ayer served as a market volunteer for years before taking the helm in 2019 from long-time manager Nicole Bogin, under whose trailblazing leadership the nonprofit had thrived.
Bogin, who Ayer describes as a “force,” recruited and oversaw a small army of volunteers who, like Ayer herself, “just love the farmers market.”
“What’s not to love?” she asks. “Its mission is what makes everyone work so hard.” and its mission is? “It’s all about community,” she says. “Regardless of income.”
Since 2012, the market has accepted HIP, SNAP/EBT, WIC Farmers Market Coupons, and, working with SeniorCare, distributes Senior Farmers Market Nutrition coupons. It will continue to offer a $5 coupon for each withdrawal of SNAP/EBT at the CAFM booth.
The Cape Ann Farmers Market supports small local farmers, fishermen, and food producers which in turn strengthens the local economy and conserves over 500 acres of local, productive farmland cultivated by venders who — along with donations and grants— support the nonprofit through vender fees.
And now, it will be doing all that back on the green fields of Stage Fort Park, where there’s plenty of parking. What’s more, it’s free.
More information is available by contacting Ayers at capeannfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 978-381-3656.
Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.