Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership, and as encouragement is offering free half-year memberships for new applicants at this time.
Cape Ann Finns (CAF) is devoted to preserving the heritage of Finnish and Finnish Americans, one of the four largest immigrant populations on Cape Ann in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Members need not have Finnish roots to be curious about the Finns' role in shaping Cape Ann, many experiences common to other groups here.
A half-year memberships for new applicants is free at this time, and annual dues of $10 would begin in 2023, but there is no commitment to renew. Members will receive notices of the group's activities this summer, fall, and for the 2023 New England FinnFunn Weekend hosted by CAF in partnership with the Gloucester400+ celebration.
More information about the group and an application can be found at capeannfinns.com for more information. Or email your name, address, email address, telephone number, and Facebook name, if any, to capeannfinns@gmail.com or call Rob Ranta at 202-420-8548.