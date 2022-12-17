The Gloucester, Essex, Rockport and Manchester-by-the-Sea fire departments were among 308 statewide to receive grant awards totaling $5 million from the fiscal 2023 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program, the Baker-Polito administration announced this week.
Chief Eric Smith said Thursday the Gloucester Fire Department’s $18,550 grant will be used to purchase new “low tech” smooth-bore fire nozzles that are less expensive to buy and maintain and simpler to operate than the department’s existing automatic nozzles.
“In recent years we’ve come to understand the need for updated hose and nozzle equipment, which are more reliable and more predictable for our firefighters,” Smith said. “This grant funding will help ease the financial burden of our work to update our nozzles which will have a direct positive impact on firefighter and community safety. We are grateful to (the Department of Fire Services) for its support, and for the work of Sen. Bruce Tarr and Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante on this important initiative,” he said in a prepared statement.
In grants to other fire departments on Cape Ann, Essex received $12,492, Manchester received $12,023 and Rockport got $11,601.
“We’re looking to get more thermal imaging cameras,” Rockport Chief Kirk Keating said. The department has some now, but the goal is to get more of them on the fire trucks.
Essex Chief Ramie Reader said the department plans to buy at least three new sets of gear with the grant funding. The cost for a set of firefighter turnout gear is more than $3,000.
“This will help outfit three people,” Reader said. The gear is only good for 10 years so it is important to keep replenishing the sets.
“This helps with that,” Reader said of the grant funding.
Manchester Chief Jason Cleary said he had four different things on the department’s list, but the department did not receive the full amount it had requested. Cleary said the plan now is to buy a new thermal imaging camera and a battery-operated portable positive ventilation fan. The current fans firefighters have are powered by electricity or gas. The new fans fold up like a suitcase, can be carried with a shoulder strap, and take up less space on an engine. The fan can be used with a cord or without.
Cleary said he is reassessing and he might either put off buying the rest of the equipment the department requested or work it into the department’s regular equipment budget.
Bay State fire departments were able to apply to this program for 121 different types of eligible equipment, including ballistic protective clothing, thermal protective clothing, gear washers and dryers, thermal imaging cameras, assorted hand tools and extrication equipment, communications resources, hazardous gas meters, fitness equipment , more.
According to a list of most frequently funded items by the departments, hoods were in high demand (1,304), followed by gloves (948) and hoses, nozzles, fittings and adapters (884).
This is the third year that funding has been awarded as part of a five-year, $25 million bond bill filed by the Baker administration to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years, the administration said.
