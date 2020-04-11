With large gatherings banned during the coronavirus pandemic, houses of worship on Cape Ann are devising alternative ways of observing the key religious holidays.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport’s pastor, the Rev. James Achadinha and Rev. Ronald J. Gariboldi will con-celebrate Easter Mass privately, then upload it to the church’s new YouTube channel, CCGRonline, at 8 a.m.
Achadinha also is providing resources on the community’s website, ccgronline.com, to conduct private services at homes. Each update includes prayers and scripture passages to read and reflect on at certain hours of the day.
Parishioners also are being encouraged to watch Cardinal Sean O’Malley’s Easter Mass on Catholic TV together on Facebook.
Temple Ahavat Achim is remaining closed until at least Friday, May 4, meaning for the second time in recent years, temple members will not celebrate Passover in their house of worship. This year, Rabbi Steven Lewis is counting the omer and leading song gatherings through Thursday, April 16, the last day of Pesach, at 8:30 p.m.
The temple’s Religious School, weekly Torah Study class, morning Shabbat service and Sunday minyan service also have moved to the Zoom platform.
Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/
Annisquam Village Church will hold Easter Sunday worship online at 10 a.m. The service includes prayer, scripture, and an opportunity for reflection and sharing. Chat rooms open 30 minutes prior to the service for community members to converse. More information, including weblinks, may be found at annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Churches of Sacred Heart in Manchester and St. John the Baptist in Essex, will host a virtual Easter Sunday Mass at 10 a.m., with Father Paul at https://www.mecatholic.org/
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport will live stream its Easter Sunday worship at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page.
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, will live stream its Easter service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www. frsuu.org,. The Rev. Rebecca Bryan will preach.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church will offer Easter Sunday services on Zoom videoconferencing at 10 a.m. Zoom invitations have been sent out, but if you have not received one, you can get an invite by emailing rev.janetparsons@gmail.com. Please have a small piece of bread and juice ready to share communion together, even though apart. 978-283-3410
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport is moving its services to a distance format for 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville’s Easter worship service will be online. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for a link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to Resurrection Sunday Service on April 12, at 10 a.m. 978-283-2345
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., is referring parishioners the diocesan website for the Easter Day service. It will be offered from the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Boston; Bishop Alan Gates will preach.
“We hope to reopen for public worship on Pentecost (May 31),” said the Rev. Bret Hayes of St. John’s. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester will live stream its Easter Sunday worship at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page. More information may be found at www.stpaulcapeann.org.
Trinity Congregational Church of Gloucester will offer online messages on Easter Sunday. On Easter Sunday, the church bells will begin ringing at 10 a.m. Information about these events and other Trinity Congregational Church news may be found at trinitycongregational.org
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Avenue, Gloucester, is offering a taped Easter Sunday service on April 12. To view services, visit the website westgloucesterchurch.org and click on the Resources tab. Or like West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church on Facebook to view the services.
