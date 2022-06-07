Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Provider on the Pier free Friday medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Mass. HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP are here to serve Gloucester’s finest with walk-in service that provides access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment! In Fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
A Midsummer Festival of Nordic Humor
Rockport Community Theatre presents ‘A Midsummer Festival of Nordic Humor’ at the Old Sloop First Congregational Church Parish Hall, 12 School Street, Rockport. These are staged readings of two one-act plays, “The Finnish Boarding House” and “0ut With the Cat” by Aili Linden, a comic poem by Garrison Keillor “The Finn Who Would Not Take a Sauna” and A Visit from Ole, Lena, Sven, Torvald and Hjalmar, Nordic-American comedians. Performances are June 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m., and June 19 at 3 p.m. Admission is free but free will donation of $10 at the door benefits the ministries of Old Sloop Church.
Knights of Columbus Open Door Food Drive
“Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for the Open Door Food Pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School St., Manchester. Food items most needed are: Peanut Butter; Canned Tuna, Chicken, Turkey; Healthy Snack Items; Breakfast Cereal; 100% Juice / Juice Boxes; Hearty Soups; Canned Vegetables and Fruits; Spaghetti Sauce; Macaroni & Cheese; Rice; Noodles and Pasta; and Cake, Muffin, and Pancake Mix. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Summer concerts
David Benjamin, the summer music director for the City of Gloucester, announces a nine-concert series beginning on Sunday, July 10, with the Cape Ann Big Band and ending on Aug. 28 with the Rico Barr Band. All concerts will be Sundays at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Also, the Cape Ann Community Band will perform Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7p.m. Rain dates are the next Wednesday evening. Saturday concerts, the next Tuesday. Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. Questions? Visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
Gun talk
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church has invited Gloucester resident John Rosenthal, the founder of Stop Handgun Violence and PAARI, to hold a talk in the church’s Sacred Grove on Wednesday, June 8, at 6 p.m. concerning the many recent acts of gun violence. Rosenthal is a business person, a gun owner, and a national violence prevention activist. The talk will be held at the fire pit next to the church, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, or in the sanctuary if it is raining. All are invited to attend.
Ladies’ Bible, coffee hour
A non-denominational ladies Bible, coffee hour study is held Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Gloucester Assembly of God, 211 Washington St. in Gloucester. Ladies of all ages and all churches are welcome. This informal meeting includes Bible study, group discussion, prayer and fellowship. The study will be led by the Rev. Rebecca Keefe of Gloucester. More information is available by contacting Gloucester Assembly of God at 978-283-1736 or keefe93@comcast.net.