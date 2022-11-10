Both Methodist churches on Cape Ann are closing over the next two weeks, with each holding separate de-consecration services before the congregations close their doors for good.
Rockport United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway, is scheduled to hold its de-consecration service this Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m.
Gloucester United Methodist Church at 436 Washington St. will hold its service the following Sunday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m.
The Rev. Printice Roberts-Toler and his wife, the Rev. Valerie Roberts-Toler, had both been serving each church together since last summer. The couple came out of a two-year retirement to serve Cape Ann’s Methodist community.
Glenn Anderson, lay leader of the Rockport church, said both congregations had so few participants they had opted to share worship together over the past year and a half. They met in one church one month and the other the next.
“It’s a bittersweet situation,” Anderson said. “We are optimistic. We know the church is not the building, the church is the people.”
He said the yoked congregation has had seven to eight pastors since 2000 who have tried different approaches to grow membership yet nothing seemed to work. He said the church has been “on hospice the last 10 years.”
The problem is there are no young families coming up to pick up the administration of the church.
“It’s like we are down to the minimum,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t just finances, it was the people. We don’t have the membership to keep us going.”
Rockport had about 10 active participants while Gloucester had about 15 to 20. Anderson said some congregants will continue to meet together while some may go to other Methodist churches or perhaps seek out other denominations.
There are United Methodist churches in Danvers, Ipswich, Marblehead, Newburyport, Salem and South Hamilton, according to a listing for the Commonwealth East District on the New England Conference of the United Methodist Church’s website.
Future of buildings
Anderson said now that the congregations have voted to close, the New England Conference has complete control over the church properties.
He said whatever use the Rockport church building takes, the congregation is hoping it will be a use to serve the community. Anderson said church members have made recommendations to the conference for the church property’s future use, to work with the town of Rockport, because it has shown interest, or the building might be used for affordable housing, but these are only suggestions.
“We would like to see the most amount of people use that building in some way,” Anderson said. It could serve as a space for meetings and community activities, given its location next door to Town Hall.
The church building, Anderson said, was constructed in the 1980s, replacing one that had burned down. It sits on 0.2 acres and town records show the assessment for the property, which is tax-exempt, at $899,600.
“It’s in God’s hands,” Anderson said, “so we are hoping He knows best.”
Rockport Town Administrator Mitch Vieira said in an email, “The Board of Selectmen met in Executive Session to discuss this property recently and the Board (two members abstained) has expressed interest in the property to the Church. The matter is still covered by executive session so I am not able to comment further at this time.”
There are others in Rockport interested in acquiring the church property for affordable housing.
Selectman Denise Donnelly said she and colleague Sarah Wilkinson abstained during the meeting as they and others are in the process of creating the nonprofit Rockport Community Land Trust in an effort to create more affordable housing in town. They have already set up a fund with the Essex County Community Foundation and are in the process of having the status of their 502©(3) organization approved.
Donnelly said the trust’s goal for the church building would be to create two or three units for first-time homebuyers made up of working families, and submitted the trust’s proposal to church leadership on Oct. 29.
As for the Gloucester church, Kody Aten, the lead pastor of Freedom Church, said in an email his church has been meeting at the Methodist Church on Sundays since Oct. 9. Freedom Church will not meet there on Nov. 20 as the Gloucester church hosts its last service. He said the Freedom Church has been working with the congregation and the denomination to see if it can remain in the space. Freedom Church plans to meet there on Sundays after the Methodist church closes.
“It’s complicated because the denomination owns the building once the congregation closes. I can’t really speak to details yet because no one really knows how it will play out, Aten said. “But it’s our wish and the congregation’s that we continue in the building.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.