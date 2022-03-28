Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Frame up to fit out
ESSEX — On Tuesday, March 29, at 7 p.m., the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum invites you to join National Heritage Fellow Harold Burnham and his Apprentice KD (Dench) Montgomery in person for a free talk and update on their progress for the Massachusetts Cultural Council's Traditional Arts Apprenticeship. After a hiatus for the summer sailing season, Burnham and Montgomery are back working on the rehabilitation of the knockabout Sylvina W. Beal, the return home of schooner Isabella, and all manner of shipyard nonsense. This is one of a series of free talks at the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum's Waterline Center, 66 Main St., Essex. Details, https://www.essexshipbuilding.org/donate.
At Sawyer Free
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue, Gloucester, on Monday, March 28, from 1 to 6 p.m., offers Curbside Crafts for Kids! Art materials provided for adult supervision at home. Registration required at sawyerfreelibrary.org for each child. Questions? Email jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
On March 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the library hosts Tech Tuesday. Drop-in and receive help with a mini-lesson on a typical technology and assistance with tech issues. Bring your device, passwords, and an SFL Tech Librarian will help you. No registration.
The library's Poetry without Paper Contest — for Gloucester children and teens — runs through April 30, . Top prizes to each age groups. Poems must be submitted at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Email:crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Manchester COA
MANCHESTER — Spring has sprung at the Manchester Council on Aging, with a schedule of trips and events that will get you up, out and ready for adventure. For more information or to reserve a seat on the van for any of the trips scheduled here, call 978-526-7500, or visit the Manchester Council on Aging office at 10 Central St.
Friday, April 1, trip to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers— Spring shopping stock-up for fraction of typical retail price. at a fraction of their typical price. Van pick-up, around 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 6, trip to the Olive Garden in Danvers— Italian-American pasta-fix in casual restaurant setting. Van pick-up starts at 11 a.m.
Friday, April 8, trip to the Peabody and Danvers Malls— Choose between North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree mall. Senior van pick-up starts around 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 12, Lobster Roll or Chicken Salad Roll Lunch — Catered by Jeff’s Variety of Gloucester enjoy a delicious lobster roll or chicken salad roll, potato chips. $12, lobster; $6, chicken. Pick up at the COA office, 10 Central St., or deliver it to you. Open to the first 60 who sign up.
Wednesday, April 13, trip to Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary in Rockport— Check out this unique old fashioned candy shop chuck full of sweet and savory treats and gift goodies. Can pick-up starts at 11 a.m. / return around 1 p.m. For further information or to sign up, please call the C.O.A. Office at (978)526-7500.
'Linclon Highway'
MANCHESTER — The Hearthside Book Group at Manchester Public Library meets Tuesday, April 5, 4 p.m., on Zoom to discuss the novel "The Lincoln Highway"’ by Amor Towles. Register for Zoom link with Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library's Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Chorus rehearsing
DANVERS — The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Exhibit extended
“Cape Ann & Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies” exhibition has been extended through March 31 at the Cape Ann Museum. The 40-plus works, curated by art historian James F. O’Gorman, tells the story of two of New England’s oldest (mid 19th century) and most revered summer colonies and will feature two new works by artist Ken Gore, Theresa Bernstein, Walter Farndon, Eric Hudson, Margaret Patterson, and Charles Movalli, and others including Aldro T. Hibbard and Emil Gruppe. The museum is located at 27 Pleasant St. Proof of vaccination and masks are a must. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. $12 adults, $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Under 18 and Museum members free. Questions? 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.