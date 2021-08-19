Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
City Republicans meet
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets Saturday, Aug. 21, at Shore Tech, 11 Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will focus on getting conservative-minded candidates elected to local government, which is the foundation of national events that affect everyone. Everyone, regardless of affiliation or who have no affiliation at all, who are concerned about the path we’re on, are welcome to attend.
Bubbles and Books
Join Bubbles and Books at Hammond Castle Museum on Monday mornings throughout August for story times, followed by a bubble party on the castle’s back seaside lawn. Stories start at 10:15 a.m. Feel free to bring a blanket for your little one to cuddle with while enjoying some classic prince and princess stories and exploring lesser known favorites too. Free for child 5 and younger, $9 for child 6 to 12; $14 for adult; and $10 for 65 and older. Visit hammondcastle.org to purchase tickets. The museum is at 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester. 978-283-2080.
Meetinghouse music
Free outdoor live concerts offered Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on the Meetinghouse Green at the corner of Middle and Church streets, raising spirits and money for nine Cape Ann nonprofits via free-will offerings. Each Friday evening features a different popular musical ensemble playing and a different nonprofit recipients. Bring lawn chairs, blankets; food from local vendors available. For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Farmers Market
Cape Ann Farmers Market opens at historic Harbor Loop every Thursday through Oct. 14, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The market, which is free, accepts as payment both SNAP/EBT, HIP, as well as WIC and Senior Farmers Market Coupons. Located at 23 Harbor Loop, home to Gloucester Maritime, the Fitz Henry Lane House, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and the Solomon Jacobs Park, the market is once again an integral and walkable part of the downtown waterfront tapestry. For more information, contact Courtney at capeannfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 978-381-3656, or visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org/
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
MONDAYS: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., through August, Pfizer vaccine.
WEDNESDAYS: Hamilton Public Safety Building, 265 Bay Road, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer vaccine and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
THURSDAYS: TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Topsfield Fairgrounds Bee Building, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer and J&J available at both, indicate preference when you register.
SATURDAYS: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Questions? 978-290-9618, or visit capeannclinic.com.
Fish Tales
Only 26 tickets remain for Gloucester Writers Center’s big story-telling night, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19, at North Shore Arts, 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester. Attendees will need to wear a mask, but be aware that the event will be held in the spacious upstairs gallery with plenty of room for social distancing. Tickets are $15, in support of Writer’s Center’s Phase One Capital Campaign, and available at https://bit.ly/3gb7azz. Questions? 978-283-1857.
Nurse at Senior Center
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the secnd Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
COA trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has scheduled these events and outings: Sept. 3 trip to the Christmas Tree Shops, senior van pickup 12:30 p.m.; Sept. 8 trip to Salem Willows for chop suey sandwiches/ice cream at Hobbs, clam shack, senior van pickup 11 a.m./return 2 p.m.; Sept. 10 trip to mystery destination, senior van pick-up 1 p.m./ return by 3 p.m.; Oct. 16, Community Shredding Event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind Town Hall — bring documents you want shredded and a truck will shred them on site. For more information on any of these events, or to reserve a seat on the van, call 978- 526-7500.
‘Captains Courageous’
The public is invited to a free screening of the classic Gloucester film, “Captains Courageous” on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7:45 p.m., at Cape Ann Museum Green, at 13 Poplar St, Gloucester, in partnership with the Cape Ann Community Cinema. The 1938 Academy Award-winner about a Portuguese fisherman who rescues a tycoon’s son at sea is based on Rudyard Kipling’s 1897 novel and was filmed primarily in Gloucester. Photographs from the Museum’s Library & Archives document the filming. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnics at 7 p.m. Free parking is available at O’Maley Middle School with shuttle service to the green. Neighbors adjacent to the green are invited to a free, catered pre-screening reception and campus tour from 6 to 7 p.m. Registration is required at: info@capeannmuseum.org or 978-283-0455. Questions? www.capeannmuseum.org.
Shipbuilding museum
ESSEX — The Essex Shipbuilding Museum tells the story of how Essex, a tiny New England village, built more wooden fishing schooners than any other place in the world. The museum is welcoming visitors to tour the former Story Shipyard at 66 Main St., , and exhibits at the Old Schoolhouse at 28 Main St. Open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A self-guided tour of the shipyard is available dawn to dusk everyday. Admission is free through Labor Day.
Summer Sampler
ROCKPORT — Rockport New Year’s Eve presents a preview of the 2021 New Year’s Eve celebration on Sunday, Aug. 29, at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St. Two groups, Cape Ann favorite What Time Is It, Mr. Fox? and Boston’s Trend N Motion, will spread the spirit of dance to the young and old. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Visit the Rockport New Year’s Eve website at rnye.org for tickets.
Gliddon show at bank
MANCHESTER— Lydia Glidden, a long time Cape Ann resident who has been showing and selling her work at the ARTBOX Projectshow in Barcelona, Spain, and at the fifth edition of ART 3F in Toulouse, France, will be showing her work in the Manchester branch of Santander Bank, 17 Union St., during August. Her work, which has also been shown in the Michel Menendez Gallery of Pamplona, Spain, is mostly done in oil and acrylic on canvas, drawing inspiration from “the colors of the world” and Spain, where she grew up and where she keeps two working studios. For more, visit www.lydiaglidden.com.
Football fundraiser
The Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football program will hold a Meet ‘n Greet fundraiser at Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave. in Gloucester, on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. For more information, call 978-283-9753.
FinnFunn
The FinnFunn 2021 Planning Committee of Lanesville is developing a program of familiar and new events for Oct. 29 to 31, its first in-person gathering since 2019. A crisp fall weekend in the Monadnock region of New Hampshire awaits members of New England Finnish groups, including accordionist Bernie Nowak and the Oivan Ilo band, the Finnish dancers, crafting, a raffle and topical Finnish videos. Participants will learn to write “My Finnish Story” and everyone finds a tori treasure. Hosted by the Historical Society of Cheshire County, a market blends Finnish favorites with local products. The Inn at East Hill Farm is taking reservations now for the all-inclusive weekend rate or day rate, by phone only, at 800-242-6495, mention FinnFunn Weekend.