Art exhibit in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Barby Almy, a resident of Manchester for 50 years and co-owner of Beach Street Studios, will be exhibiting her photography at Santander Bank, 17 Union St. in Manchester, from Nov. 8 to Dec. 5. There will be a free public reception on Saturday morning, Nov. 10, from 9 to 11:30.
Manchester senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has scheduled the following trips and events during November.
Wednesday, Nov. 3, monthly mystery ride, to an undisclosed destination for a surprise treat. Senior van pick-up will starts at noon, return by 2 p.m. Please call the COA office at (978) 526-7500 for more information or to book a reservation.
Friday, Nov. 5, trip to Peabody and Danvers malls. Senior van picks up seniors around 10 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 5, trip to The Friendly Toast in Danvers for lunch. Senior van pick-up starts around 11 a.m. Expected return 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17, trip to Wegmans in Burlington for lunch at Market Café followed by shopping time. Senior van pick-up, 11 a.m. Return around 2 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19, trip to Walmart in Danvers. Senior van pick-up starts around 10 a.m.
For more information or to reserve a seat for any of these senior van trips, call the COA office at 978- 526-7500.
Flannery O’Connor
ROCKPORT — One of America’s most promising young writers, Flannery O’Connor was just 39 when she died in 1964. On Sunday, Oct. 31, she will be the notable author on tap for discussion on from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Trustees Room of Rockport Public Library, when the Notable Fiction Book Club takes on her “The Complete Stories.” Humor, sarcasm, faith, grace, hopelessness, evil are all O’Connor themes. Humans are selfish until trauma or tragedy changes their lives. Contact ljspublic@earthlink.net to add your name to the Notable Fiction list and receive a Zoom invite to this and upcoming meetings. Questions about the novel are emailed a few days before the discussion. Contact the library at 978-546-6934 to pick up a copy of the book.
Election events
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St, Gloucester, is hosting the following:
Election Debates, streamed on 1623 Studios, no live audience: Thursday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m., School Committee candidates; Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., mayoral Debate; Coffee and Chat on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. with incumbent Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
Ward 4-2 voting has moved to Plum Cove School for the Nov. 2 election.
Questions? 978-381-9522.
Halloween crafts
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave, Gloucester, on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 3 and 3:45 p.m. is hosting Halloween Crafts for Kids; leftover materials can go home for crafting. Registration/information: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 617-529-6513
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
A thousand pumpkins
The Sargent House Museum and Michalak Fine Art are hosting “The Season of a Thousand Pumpkins,” a pumpkin and decorating contest with entries to be displayed in front of the Sargent House Museum on Halloween night. Paint, carve or decorate your masterpiece at home and bring it to the Sargent House Museum, 49 Middle St, on Oct. 31, noon to 3 p.m. Judging and pumpkin lighting is at 4:30 p.m. Pumpkin pickup is after 8 p.m. or the next day. Prizes for each age group — 10 and younger, 11 to 17, and adults — donated by local businesses. Entry fee $5; proceeds benefit the Sargent House Museum and the Nurse Project, an exhibition of portraits and writings by nurses who served during the pandemic. To register or donate, visit VanessaMichalak.com, and click on “The Season of a Thousand Pumpkins.”
Youth Writing Workshop
The Magnolia Library and Community Center will host a youth writing workshop for sixth- to eighth-graders who enjoy writing and reading, Mondays, 4:30 to 6 p.m., from Nov. 15 to Dec. 20. The six-session workshop, conducted by Magnolia resident and writer Linda Zoeller Anderson, asks the question, “What do you have to say for yourself?” Limited to 10 students, with rolling admissions, the cost per 90-minute session is $25, but the first session is free no matter when you start. Zoeller, whose poetry has appeared in literary journals including “The Charles River Review” and “Alimentum, The Literature of Food,” will emphasize creativity and self-expression. Sessions include read-aloud, discussion, free-writing, sharing, reflection, and examination of writing styles in literature, poetry, and pop culture. Writers will keep a notebook for short assignments and journaling. For more information, email Zoeller at allwritegloucester@gmail.com or visit https://tinyurl.com/ywwmagnolia to register.
Seniors trip to Salisbury
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Manchester and Essex Councils on Aging offer a trip to the Blue Ocean Event Center in Salisbury for a three-course lunch and a visit to the spectacular SeaFestival of Christmas themed Trees. Primavera. Reservations required by Nov. 9. Senior van pick up starts at 10 a.m., returns around 3 p.m. For reservation/information, call 978-526-7500.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Nurse at Senior Center
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the second Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Chess Days
Through October, Saturday is Chess Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the amphitheater at Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue. Open to players of all levels, ages and abilities, these (weather permitting) Saturdays welcome all to play, learn, look on, or look for a match with a clock-equipped table and paired partner. The last games start at 12:45 pm. No reservations or advanced signup is needed. For more information, visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Yoga on the lawn
On Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, invites children ages 2 to 6, to join Ms. Christine weekly for Stories and Yoga on the lawn, with a caregiver. Registration is required. Visit Early Childhood Partners CFCE at https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com/
Chorus rehearsing
The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3-5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Comedy Night
NAMI Cape Ann is hosting a Zoom Comedy Night on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. Stephen Bjork in Boston will bring his hilarious brand of observational humor and will be joined by Amy Tee, named a “ Comedian to Watch!” by the Boston Globe, and Dave Rattigan, also one of Boston’s funniest and busiest comedians. It’s all to benefit NAMI Cape Ann, a (501) (3c) nonprofit organization, based in Gloucester, and serving communities throughout the North Shore, with support, education and advocacy to promote recovery and improve the life of those individuals living with mental health challenges as well as those who love and care for them. For information and a Zoom link, visit www.namicapeann.org.
MBTS events
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Historical Museum’s 2021 Fall Art Show and Sale runs Tuesdays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., now to Nov. 12. Also in the courtyard, on Saturday, Nov. 20, there will be a family program “Harvest Fun’” from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, historian Lise Breen presents “Slavery on Cape Ann,” at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. in Manchester.
Come December, the holiday spirit kicks off with an Open House Weekend, Friday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2 to 4 p.m., and Tuesday to Friday, Dec. 6 to 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The members’ Christmas Party is tentatively planned for Tuesday. Dec. 7, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., dependent on health precautions. Likewise, the Christmas tea, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 1 to 2:30 p.m., and the Family Holiday Fun Program, Saturday, Dec. 11, 10:30 to noon, will depend on COVID status.
For updates, visit https://manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org/.
Public computers
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Pancakes and Bake Sale
ROCKPORT — Pigeon Cove Circle will hold a pancake breakfast and bake sale on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 to 11 a.m. All you can eat pancakes for $10 adults; $5 children younger than 10. Includes pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee or tea. Pigeon Cove Circle is located at 6 Breakwater Ave. Rockport.