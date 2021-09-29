Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.{/em}
Business After Hours
The Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green will be the setting on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. for the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s next Business after Hours networker. If you’ve yet to see this new space, join the chamber as it helps the museum celebrate its new Green with a ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. Please note, due to limited parking a shuttle will be available to and from the event from the museum’s downtown campus at 27 Pleasant St. Park in the municipal lot and gather across the street at the museum’s courtyard. Questions? Contact Sam at sam@capeannchamber.com
Classic Cars
On Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cape Ann Classic Cars are on show on the Meetinghouse Green, corner of Middle & Church streets in Gloucester. A free display of some 30 vintage, significant and specialty cars owned by North Shore collectors, this event awards trophies to the best cars and proceeds from car registrations ($15) and free-will donations will benefit the $300,000 tower restoration now underway at the historic 1806 Meetinghouse. Tours of the Meetinghouse, as well as food and beverages will be on tap. The audience will judge the cars and trophies awarded to the winners. Space is limited and cars may be pre-registered by emailing c.nazarian@gloucestermeetinghouse.org or by filling out a registration card on the day of the event at the entrance on Middle Street. Questions? www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. Rain date, Saturday, Oct. 9.
Fish Chowda Supper
The Sandy Bay Historical Society Annual Meeting and Fish Chowda Supper will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. at Spiran Hall, Rockport. Admission is $8. Due to limited space, reservations must be in by Oct. 13. Call 978-546-9533 or email info@rockporthistory.org. Please note: Masks are required.
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these trips and events for seniors: Friday, Oct. 1, Russell Orchards in Ipswich, apple picking and autumn harvest of culinary items at farm stand shop. Pickup 10 a.m., estimated return 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, Topsfield Fair. $10 senior admission. Pickup 10 a.m., estimated return 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, Ocean State Job Lots in Danvers, pickup 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, Cape Ann Farmers Market, Gloucester.Pickup 2:30 p.m.Estimated return 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Peabody and Danvers malls, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, Depot Diner in Beverly, limited to 12 seniors, 11 a.m. pickup, estimated return 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, shopping at Walmart in Danvers, 10 a.m.pickup. For more information or to reserve a van seat for any of these trips, please call the C.O.A. office ASAP at 978-526-7500.
Noon Time Book Club
ROCKPORT — On Wednesday, Sept. 29, noon to 1 p.m. the Rockport Public Library will hold a Zoom discussion of “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive” by Stephanie Land. A journalist describes her years working in low-paying domestic work for wealthy employers, contrasting the privileges of the upper-middle class to the realities of overworked laborers. Copies of this book are available in audio, ebook, hardcover, and large print and can be picked up or placed on hold. To register for your Zoom login, email Dede at: dmcmanus@rockportlibrary.org. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Rescue Readers
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., will hold a monthly program where you can sign up to read to cats, kittens, dogs, or puppies waiting to be adopted.
An in-person session is Wednesday, Sept. 29, in the Brenner Room from 4 to 5 p.m. Registration is required, but masks are required for all in-person events. Please note: This program may need to shift to a virtual format at any time. A Zoom session will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 4 to 5 p.m. Readers who sign up will be assigned 15-minute time slots. To register for either session please call the library at 978-546-6934.
History Book Club
The Trustees Room of the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., will host the monthly meeting of the History Book Club on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. The topic will be how America’s fight for civil rights that began with the colonists continues for many Americans today. Pick a book and pick a group. What are they fighting for? What is their strategy? Are they gaining or losing ground, and why? Then be prepared to discuss your point of view. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.