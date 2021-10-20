Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.{/em}
Public computers
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Pumpkin sale
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, presents its second annual pumpkin patch in the church yard, 488 Essex Ave. Through Oct. 31, the non-GMO pumpkins, which started life on a farm on the Navajo Indian Reservation in Farmington, New Mexico, will be for sale. Great care was taken in the planting, growing, and harvesting them to to ensure quality pumpkins with a long shelf life. This project and others like it create roughly 25 full-time jobs and 550 seasonal jobs for Native Americans, the church says.
Pancakes and Bake Sale
ROCKPORT — Pigeon Cove Circle will hold a pancake breakfast and bake sale on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 to 11 a.m. All you can eat pancakes for $10 adults; $5 children younger than 10. Includes pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee or tea. Pigeon Cove Circle is located at 6 Breakwater Ave. Rockport.
Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, in case of rain, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Global Forum Book Group
On Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. the Global Forum Book Group welcomes Peter Kiang, the director of Asian American Studies at University of Massachusetts Boston to the Sawyer Free Library to discuss the book “Facing the Mountain” by Daniel James Brown — a true story of Japanese American heroes in World War II and the history of Asian-American prejudice. Registration required, space limited. Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Halloween fun for kids
On Thursday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 3:45 p.m., the Sawyer Free Library will be hosting an afternoon of Halloween fun with spooky crafts for kids. Materials can be bagged up if not finished to take home. Register your child for a spot at one of the two seatings. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Urban renewal
On Saturday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. Sawyer Free Library will host the first of a two-part series: “Urban Renewal in Gloucester,” presented by Beth Welin, local historian and director of Manchester Historical Museum. See images of old Gloucester and learn about the city’s history and redevelopment. Attendees are encouraged to share personal memories throughout the presentation. Part two will be Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. Registration is not required. For details, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
PAWS for Polio
ROCKPORT — This World Polio Day, Sunday, Oct. 24, Rockport High School will be the meeting place for Rockport Rotary Club’s PAWS for Polio event. From 9 to 10:30 a.m., you can donate to help eradicate polio, enjoy a walk with friends, and get treats for your dog. Since 1988, there has been a 99% reduction in polio cases. Rotary’s polio campaign started then with polio prevalent in 125 countries — now there are only two.
White Elephant Sale
On Saturday, Oct. 30, The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Gloucester, will hold its annual White Elephant Sale to benefit the residents of the Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome.
Modern Drama Discussion Group
ROCKPORT — On Monday, Oct. 25, Rockport Public Library’s Modern Drama Discussion Group meets from 4:to 5:30 p.m. in library’s Trustees Room. This month the discussion will be on “End of the World” by Arthur Kopit. The library is located 17 School St., For more information, or to join the group, please email baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Noon Time Book Club
ROCKPORT — “Vanishing Half”by Brit Bennett will be the subject of Rockport Library’s discussion on Zoom, Wednesday, Oct. 27, from noon to 1 p.m. Meet the Vignes, identical twin sisters, who after growing up together in a small, southern Black community and running away at 16, are different as adults. The book weaves multiple strands and generations of this family, from the Deep South to California, 1950s to the 1990s, in a riveting, emotional story and exploration of passing American history. Copies are available in audio, ebook, hardcover, and large print. Registration a must for Zoom link. Email Dede at dmcmanus@rockportlibrary.org or call 978-546-6934.
Rescue Readers
ROCKPORT — The Brenner Room at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., is where you can sign up for a monthly program to read cats, kittens, dogs, or puppies who are waiting to be adopted. Drop by Wednesday, Oct. 27, 4 to 5 p.m. Registration is required, as are masks. This program may shift to a virtual format at any time if circumstances prohibit meeting in person.
Refugee movements
ROCKPORT — The History Book Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. in, the Trustees Room of the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Members will discuss the mass refugee movements in history which have repeatedly changed the face of the Earth. Read about a specific era or about the phenomenon as a whole. Consider the movement of Arab nations today, the pre-historic migration of peoples from Siberia to North America, or the Irish famine diaspora’s effect on America and Canada. You choose the book, the group will discuss it. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Time change
The time of scheduled Coffee and Chat with incumbent Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken at the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., on Oct. 23, has been changed to 6 p.m. A coffee and chat was held previously with her challenger, Greg Verga. This event is open to the masked public.
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these trips and events for seniors: Wednesday, Oct. 20, Depot Diner in Beverly, limited to 12 seniors, 11 a.m. pickup, estimated return 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, shopping at Walmart in Danvers, 10 a.m.pickup. For more information or to reserve a van seat for any of these trips, please call the C.O.A. office ASAP at 978-526-7500.
Create a Kite
ROCKPORT — On Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 5 p.m., Rockport Public Library invites children and teens to create their own Guatemalan kites, as per the Guatemalan custom of creating kites to fly in cemeteries to honor the dead as part of the annual Nov. 1 All Saint’s Day Kite Festival. A slideshow of the spectacular festival provides inspiration, and kits containing a round hoop, tissue paper, and imagination do the rest. This program in the Brenner Room is sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library. Masks are required. Rockport Public Library is located at 17 School St. Registration is required and space is limited. Call 978-546-3259.
'This Land of Snow'
ROCKPORT — On Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m., Anders Morley, author of the memoir, “This Land of Snow,” will share the story of his journey on skis across the frozen, half-wild country of northwestern Canada in the Brenner Room at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. in Rockport. His in-person program will also be streamed on Zoom. In person attendants must wear masks and socially distance. If Zoom, registration for your link is required. Call Call 978-546-3259.