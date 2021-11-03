Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
At Sawyer Free
Here’s what’s going on at Sawyer Free Library in Gloucester this month. All events will be held at the library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information or to register for any program, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org, or call 978-325-5500.
Saturday, Nov. 6, 2 p.m., Gloucester Urban Renewal, second of a two-part series presented by Beth Welin, local historian and director of Manchester Historical Museum. See images, share personal memories and mementos of old Gloucester. No registration.
Wednesday, Nov. 10, 1-2:30 p.m., Cook-a-Book Book Club: monthly cooking club. This month’s theme is “Your Thanksgiving Traditions.” Make something from a cookbook, then over a shared themed meal, discuss recipes and preparation. Weather permitting, in library’s amphitheater. Registration required. Questions? Email mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 10, 6 to 8 p.m., Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library Corporations’ Annual Meeting. Sign-in, 6 p.m. Public encouraged to attend, but not vote. Masks required. Register for remote participation via Zoom link.
Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday Storytime with Marisa!: a mix of music, movement, fun facts, and picture book favorites in the Friends Room. Monthly, for families and kids of all ages. Questions? Contact Marisa Hall at mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Tuesday, November 16, 7- 8 p.m., Massachusetts Must Read Authors: Join Michelle Bowdler, a Massachusetts’s must-read author of the year for virtual presentation on her critically acclaimed book, “Is Rape A Crime?: A Memoir, An Investigation, and A Manifesto” via Zoom. Registration required.
Thursday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m., Global Forum Book Group, moderated monthly group that discusses titles addressing big ideas and global challenges. This month, “A Paradise Built in Hell: Communities That Arise in Disaster” by Rebecca Solnit. Visit the library or call to check out copy. Registration required.
Coffee house
What Time Is It, Mr Fox? kicks off a new performance series at the Old Sloop Coffee House on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the handicapped accessible First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. Prepare to time-travel from 1960s New Orleans soul, back to the minstrels of medieval France before landing in the Tin Pan Alley era of New York City. Led by the gender-defying voice of 3rian King, the ensemble delivers its own brand of smoky cabaret, neo-soul, and acoustic noir. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for 18 and younger. Questions? Visit oldslooppresents.org, or drop by the John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. Suggested donation at door, $20 adults, $5 for 18 and younger, and $40 for families.
Parent mentoring
Parenting is hard. Share your experience and lessons learned with another parent looking for a peer. Meet face-to-face weekly, enjoy activities together, strengthen confidence and self-esteem, get assistance in connecting with local resources, and talk confidentially about life’s challenges through one-on-one relationships between community volunteers and parents. This Pathways for Children program provides support to caregivers in obtaining their vocational, educational, and parenting goals. Pathways for Children is located at 29 Emerson Ave, Gloucester. If you’re interested, either as a mentor or a parent, contact social worker Tanya Cornetta at 978-515-5382 or tcornetta@pw4c.org.
Thacher Island
ROCKPORT — On Wednesday, Nov. 10, all are welcome to join the Thacher Island Association’s one-hour Annual Meeting at 7 p.m., at Spiran Hall Cinema, 18 Broadway in Rockport. A short business report will be followed by an entertaining music video of highlights from the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Please wear a mask and the association encourages only people who have been fully vaccinated to attend. For more information, visit www.thacherisland.org.
Shakespeare show
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will present its first post pandemic production, William Shakespeare’s witty romantic comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing” at the Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport. (Plenty of free parking) Performances are Nov. 11 to 14 and 18 to 21, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m. Tickets, available at the door or reserved at cast2008@prodigy.net, are $20 general, $15 senior, $10 student, $5 younger than 12.
Love Cape Ann auction
The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce hosts its biggest fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 5 to 10 p.m., at the Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester. One of the largest on the North Shore, it’s the 34th year for the annual Love Cape Ann auction, to support the chamber, and help build a stronger Cape Ann region. The 100 live and silent auction items include a 2 1/2-hour private charter for up to 60 passengers on the schooner Adventure and many door prizes. Tickets to the event are $55, $500 for a table of ten. Call Sara 978-283-1601 or email Sara@capeannchamber.com for information.
Pre-K Hooray
ESSEX — Join PreK Hooray on the lawn of TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, on Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a play-based group with activities designed for focus on early literacy, communication and social-emotional learning. Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to register with their parent/caregiver. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.