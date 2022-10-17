Dogtown history
Heritage Films Theater in Danvers will present a “Local Mysteries and Folklore” program on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. at Danvers Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St. in Danvers. Presenter Dan Tremblay will lead an examination of Dogtown in Gloucester and the Old Salem Jail, circa 1813. No reservations. Email dh.tremblay@outlook.com for more information.
Band concert
The free Cape Ann Festival Band Concert, featuring members of the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band, is Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Contact David Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net for information on the free program.
Question 1
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will host a forum on Ballot Question 1, the Fair Share Amendment, Thursday, Oct 20. The free, public event will be at in the community room at the Rockport police station, 168 Main St., from 7 to 8 p.m.
Essex Clamfest
ESSEX — The 38th annual Essex ClamFest is this Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial Park, off Shepard Memorial Drive, behind Essex Town Hall. The highlight of the day is the Chowder Tasting Competition, but there is a great variety of activities, including arts and crafts vendors, live music by Unchartered Watahs and Daisy Nell & Capt. Stan, and food vendors 5-star Phresh Food, Holy Cow Ice Cream, Nana’s Fried Dough, The Eclectic Clam and The Lion’s Club. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 23.
Rhythm Circle
MANCHESTER — All ages are invited to join Manchester Public Library’s community drum circle Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3 to 4 p.m. on the front lawn, 15 Union St. No drumming or percussion experience necessary. Instruments will be provided. A Drum Circle is a highly interactive group of people who play drums and percussion instruments together to create in-the-moment music. Otha Day is a community, communications, wellness and team-building leader who organizes drum and rhythm events for many and varied communities of participants including corporate, education, wellness and spiritual. Please register for this program at manchesterpl.org/events.
Trails 5K, Fun Run
HAMILTON — The Essex County Trail Association is holding its 5th Annual Thanks for the Trails 5k and Kids Fun Run on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, at Patton Park, corner of Bay Road and Asbury Street in Hamilton. The Kids’ Run will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K will start at 10 a.m.
, using a scenic and challenging course. Prizes for top finishers, and many other prizes, including a pair of Celtics tickets, will be raffled off post race! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Gabe’s Fund. Fun Run fee is $15 age 12 and younger. Race fee $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Online registration at ecta27.wildapricot.org/event-4635950 closes Nov. 18.
Hearthside Book Group
MANCHESTER — Join fellow readers at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., or on Zoom to discuss “French Braid” by Anne Tyler on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 to 5 p.m. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 for further information. Copies of this book are available at the circulation desk.
Trail cleanup
MANCHESTER — Saturday, Oct, 22, is the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust’s Trail Cleanup Day. Roll up your sleeves and join the trust’s Stewardship Committee members from 9 a.m. to noon in nurturing the trails. Participants will remove fallen limbs, replace signage and blazes, repair the boardwalk, and more. All ages — including teens trying to fit in some community service hours — and skill sets are welcome. While the event is free, registration is required at mect.org/2022-save-the-date to receive details. For more information about membership and volunteering, visit mect.org.