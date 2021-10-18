Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Monday Evening Book Club
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library hosts its monthly meeting of the Monday Evening Book on Monday, Oct. 18, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room. Up for discussion this month will be “Personal Recollections of Joan of Arc” by Mark Twain. For more information, or to join, email baudano@rockportlibrary.org. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk. The Rockport Public Library is located at 17 School St., Rockport.
Dungeons & Dragons
ESSEX — On Monday, Oct. 18, TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex, will host a Dungeons & Dragons learning session for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders with Master Lucas Rodi. This will be the first of six weeks of introductory sessions meeting weekly on Mondays, from 5 to 7 p.m., in person at the library. Masks are required.
Spaces are very limited, so sign up early! Registration is required at https://essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/dungeons-dragons-club-7/ Contact is awanner@essexpl.org.
Genealogy for Beginners
ESSEX — Ready to research your family history? Register now for a free six-session course,” On the Trail of your Ancestors: Genealogy for Beginners,” starting Monday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. hosted on ZOOM by the Friends of the TOHP Burnham Library. Beginning with “Six Key Steps to Launching Your Family Search,” learn the basic skills and get organized to save time and frustration later in your research from the comfort of your own home. Learn to use a wealth of free and commercial online tools. Registration is required at https://essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/on-the-trail-of-your-ancestors-genealogy-for-beginners-7/.