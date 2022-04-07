April at Manchester Historical Society
Manchester Historical Society has a fresh schedule planned for this spring, beginning with April’s lineup, below. With the exception of Mary Ellen Lepionka’s indigenous Manchester lecture at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, all events will be held at the Manchester Historical Society, 10 Union St., Manchester. Questions? Call 978-526-7230, or visit: http://www.manchesterhistory.org/MHS3_Home.html.
Through Friday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,— Spring art show continues with local artists’ work on view and for sale
Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.— Art Show Closing
Saturday, April 9, 10:30 a.m., Teacup Gardens rescheduled to May 14— Fairy Gardens Day with stories and activities free family fun on MHM library front yard
Climate Change concert at Shalin Liu
On Saturday, April 9, at 3 p.m, over 30 Boston Children’s Chorus students will perform “In Our Hands” to shed light on the urgency of the climate crisis at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Their message is “we’ve got the whole world in our hands. What can we do to ensure that our planet, our fragile ecosystems, and our diverse global communities continue to survive and thrive?” How can we dismantle our structures of inequity? For tickets ($10 to $15) and more information, visit: https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/7774/7775
Rotenberg shows at CAM
The Cape Ann Museum will host an exhibit of the vibrant, large scale works of Judi Rotenberg from April 30 to July 3. A life-long Rockport summer resident and highly-respected gallery owner, Rotenberg has spent 40 years creating vivid, colorful floral still life paintings. Daughter of the late American Impressionist painter and longtime Cape Ann resident, Harold Rotenberg, she has immersed herself in art since childhood, earning a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Boston University. Classically trained and accomplished at portraiture, landscapes, and still lifes, she was selected as a copyist at the Louvre Museum in 2012-13. Working primarily in acrylic, Rotenberg’s recent work are alive with color and motion. In connection with the exhibition, the museum is presenting an encore of its 2019 program, Cape Ann Blossoms, May 14 and 15. Gallery talks are also planned and information on them and program details can be found at www.capeannmuseum.org. The Cape Ann Museum is located ted at 27 Pleasant St. in downtown Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 20, 7 p.m, Lecture with local historian Mary Ellen Lepionka— Indigenous Manchester, at 62 Sacred Heart Parish Hall, School St. Members free; guest, $10
Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Indigenous Artifacts event— join local historian Mary Ellen Lepionka in a short program about the indigenous artifacts in the MHM collection; followed by appraisals of privately owned pieces. Registration required for artifacts identified and documented.
Tuesdays- Fridays, 10 to 3 p.m.— Spring Collections Exhibit— Manchester’s Indigenous artifacts on display through through June 10
Indigenous Cape Ann at CAM
Cape Ann Museum will present its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann starting April 16. The collection will be on view Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m., in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. At 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, the Massachusetts Archaeological Society will present a ‘CAM Talks’ program, ‘Indigenous Perspectives on Archaeology.” Free for museum members; $10 for non-members, and live-streamed on Facebook and Vimeo. Hear from the experts—Linda Coombs, author and historian from the Wampanoag Tribe, David Weeden, Tribal Councilman for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe; Eric Lott, archaeologist and Board Member of the Massachusetts Archaeological Society at the Robbins Museum of Archaeology. For registration/information, visit:www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Help for job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Drum circle Wednesdays
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Teen opportunities
Cape Ann Museum’s Teen Arts Council offers paid opportunities for local teens to lead the development of youth initiatives. Each year, a new summer cohort learns behind-the-scenes operations at the museum, meets key staff and board members, and helps design installations. Applications for a new 2022 Summer Cohort are open and close Saturday, April 23. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/programs/teenartscouncil or email education@capeannmuseum.org.
Spring art show
The Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St., Manchester, welcomes all to its 2022 Spring Art Show, which running through April 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays to Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. View photography, paintings, fabric art, glass mosaic art, all on sale by 22 local artists. The closing reception will be Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. Questions? 978-526-7230.
Festival concert
The Rockport American Legion Band presents a joint festival concert with the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the North Shore Concert Band on Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m., at the Dolan Arts Center, High Street, Ipswich. Snow date is Sunday, April 10, 2 p.m. Directors are David Benjamin, Nalani Fujiwara and Bob Rick have asked their players to provide a free, large ensemble program geared toward community players and their levels of ability. Donations may be sent to Cape Ann Community Band, 32 Revere St., Gloucester MA 01930. Questions? Contact Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or David@DavidLBenjamin.com, Fujiwara at enigma15@verizon.net, or Rick at bobrick7337@yahoo.com.
