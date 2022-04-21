Light & Sound
To celebrate Wellspring’s 40th year of supporting hundreds of families in crisis or need, the Cape Ann-based nonprofit is hosting Harbor Voices Public Art’s founder Stephanie Benenson’s “Voices of Belonging: Immigration Stories in Light & Sound” at Harbor Cove, 44 Commercial St., with an opening party on May 6, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and the show continuing the following day, May 7. A captivating, participatory immersive experience, the production was inspired by storytelling and powerful personal histories. Tickets for the opening night party are $100 online at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E346006&id=4. On May 7, “Voices of Belonging” will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. free to the community. Timed tickets are encouraged at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wellsprings-40th-year-celebration-voices-of-belonging-tickets-298314906917. Walkups are welcome and will be accommodated.