Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Noon Time Book Club
ROCKPORT — "Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett will be the subject of Rockport Library's discussion on Zoom, Wednesday, Oct. 27, from noon to 1 p.m. Meet the Vignes, identical twin sisters, who after growing up together in a small, southern Black community and running away at 16, are different as adults. The book weaves multiple strands and generations of this family, from the Deep South to California, 1950s to the 1990s, in a riveting, emotional story and exploration of passing American history. Copies are available in audio, ebook, hardcover, and large print. Registration a must for Zoom link. Email Dede at dmcmanus@rockportlibrary.org or call 978-546-6934
On the memoir
On Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., join Manship Artist-in-Residence Charles Coe online from the Manship Zoom Room as he shares his thoughts and seasoned insight on memoirs and shares for discussion selections from his own family memoir in progress. Coe is author of three books of poetry and a published novella, ‘Spin Cycles. ’ He was selected as a “Boston Literary Light” by the Associates of the Boston Public Library and is adjunct professor of English at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island, and Bay Path University in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where he teaches MFA writing programs. For more information and your Zoom link, contact Rebecca Reynolds at 978-290-8438, or visit: www.ManshipArtists.org.
Refugee movements
ROCKPORT — The History Book Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. in, the Trustees Room of the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Members will discuss the mass refugee movements in history which have repeatedly changed the face of the Earth. Read about a specific era or about the phenomenon as a whole. Consider the movement of Arab nations today, the pre-historic migration of peoples from Siberia to North America, or the Irish famine diaspora's effect on America and Canada. You choose the book, the group will discuss it. Questions? 978-546-6934.