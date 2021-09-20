Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Monday Book Club
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library will hold the monthly meeting of the Monday Evening Book Club on Sept. 20 from 4 to to 5:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room, 17 School St., Rockport. Copies of the month’s book are available at the circulation desk weeks prior. For more information, or to join, email baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Chess Days
Now through through October, Saturday is Chess Day from 11a.m. to 1p.m. in the amphitheater at Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue. Open to players of all levels, ages and abilities, these (weather permitting) Saturdays welcome all to play, learn, look on, or look for a match with a clock-equipped table and paired partner. The last games start at 12:45 pm. No reservations or advanced signup is needed. For more information, visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org
Drama Discussion
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., will host a monthly Modern Drama Discussion Group beginning Monday, Sept. 27, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, or to join, email baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Shred event
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has scheduled a Community Shredding Event on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind Town Hall. Bring documents to be shredded on site. For more information, call 978-526-7500.
Manchester history
MANCHESTER — As part of Manchester Historical Museum’s “Preserving Manchester’s History Since 1886,” the museum offers the exhibit “School Days: Former Schoolhouses of Manchester,” through Sept. 25, Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and the 375th Parade on Saturday, Sept. 25, also the last day of the “School Days” exhibit, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 10 Union St. in Manchester. For more information, call 978-526-7230, or email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has begun automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
High Tea at Sharksmouth
MANCHESTER — The Sharksmouth Estate will host high tea on Wednesday, Sept. 22, with two seatings of 60 people each, at noon and 2 p.m . Hosted with the Manchester Historical Museum, the “High-brid Tea” is part of Manchester-by-the-Sea’s 375th Celebration. Due to current Covid requirements, the catered luncheon menu will be served in individual boxes with bottled ice teas. On the menu are Chicken and Caramelized Onion Salad on Mini Croissants, Cucumber and Boursin Sandwiches, Mini Scones, Fruit Tartlets and Sables (shortbreads). In addition, each attendee will go home with a small memento. Tickets are $10 at Town Hall at the Council on Aging office or online through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/high-brid-tea-at-sharksmouth-tickets-168750883435). Seniors citizens can call the COA at 978-526-7500 for COA bus transportation. For more information, contact the Manchester Historical Museum at 978-526-7230 or info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
Bootstraps backpacks
Beverly Bootstraps now offers its Back-to-School Backpack Program to Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School families on tight budgets. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling and advocacy, as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St. in Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.