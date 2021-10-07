Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Market canceled
RCOKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market for this Saturday, Oct. 9, has been canceled but will be back in business for a final market of the season on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Rockport Music parking lot at 16 Main St. in downtown Rockport. Choose from a huge variety of locally grown, baked and crafted products. Local non-profits and live music with local musicians will be there too! For more information, contact RockportExchange@01966@gmail.com, or visit www.rockportexchange.org.
Shakespeare Fundraiser
ROCKPORT — A fundraiser to benefit the Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will be held at the Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport, on Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. The event, produced and directed by David Corbeau, will include dinner, musical entertainment by Alexandra and Josh, an interactive comedy improv, and scenes from CAST’s upcoming November production of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” Tickets are $39; advance purchase at www.CorbeauCreativeChange.com/events. Questions? 978-546-7675.
Virtual story time
ROCKPORT— The Rockport Public Library invites kids, pet and caregivers for a half hour of songs, stories, and fun with youth services librarian KL Pereira on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.on Zoom. Registration is required in order to receive a Zoom login. Call 978-546-3259.
Dungeons & Dragons
On Wednesday, Oct. 13, Rockport Public Library invites sorcerers, bards, rogues, rangers, and everyone in-between to join a Dungeons and Dragons Club meeting on Zoom from 3:30 to 5 p.m. This teen-led club is joining forces with friends at the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library to create an even more awesome D&D Club. To register for your Zoom login, email Ms. KL Pereira at kpereira@rockportlibrary.org.
On Monday, Oct. 18, TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex, will host a Dungeons & Dragons learning session for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders with Master Lucas Rodi. This will be the first of six weeks of introductory sessions meeting weekly on Mondays, from 5 to 7 p.m., in person at the library. Masks are required. Spaces are very limited, so sign up early! Registration is required at https://essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/dungeons-dragons-club-7/ Contact is awanner@essexpl.org
Adult Art Class
ROCKPORT — Adults can learn the drawing skills it takes to sketch to a realistic skull on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. on Zoom . This art class teaches proper proportions and shading to give the skull volume, and once you’ve mastered these, move on the sketching a rose, snake, or spider. Bring art materials including sheets of white 8.5” x 11” sketchbook paper or paper from your computer, pencil, eraser. Registration is required for Zoom link. Call the Rockport Public Library at 978-546-3259.
Reducing Anxiety
ROCKPORT — On Thursday, Oct. 14, join a meditation class on Zoom at 7:00 p.m. for a Zoom meditation session. Join Bruce Faithwick, longtime meditator, will help you learn to calm your body and mind, find a place of happiness and peace within yourself and reduce anxiety and fortify against the stresses of life. Registration is required for your Zoom link. Call the Rockport Public Library at978-546-3259
Rockport Democrats
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will gather at 10 a.m. in the Community Room of the Rockport Police Station, 168 Main St., on Saturday, Oct. 16, to hear reports from the recent State Democratic Convention and to plan for the next few months of 2021. All Rockport residents registered as Democrats are encouraged to attend. Questions? suellenwedmore@comcast.net
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these trips and events for seniors: Friday, Oct. 8, Ocean State Job Lots in Danvers, pickup 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, Cape Ann Farmers Market, Gloucester.Pickup 2:30 p.m.Estimated return 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Peabody and Danvers malls, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, Depot Diner in Beverly, limited to 12 seniors, 11 a.m. pickup, estimated return 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, shopping at Walmart in Danvers, 10 a.m.pickup. For more information or to reserve a van seat for any of these trips, please call the C.O.A. office ASAP at 978-526-7500.
Farmers Market
Cape Ann Farmers Market opens at historic Harbor Loop every Thursday through Oct. 14, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The market, which is free, accepts as payment both SNAP/EBT, HIP, as well as WIC and Senior Farmers Market Coupons. Located at 23 Harbor Loop, home to Gloucester Maritime, the Fitz Henry Lane House, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and the Solomon Jacobs Park, the market is once again an integral and walkable part of the downtown waterfront tapestry. For more information, contact Courtney at capeannfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 978-381-3656, or visit www.capeannfarmersmarket.org
Cogswell’s Grant open
ESSEX — A must-see for lovers of American folk art, Cogswell’s Grant is open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 17 for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The former summer home of renowned collectors Bertram K. and Nina Fletcher Little, the colonial-era farmhouse is a rich backdrop for their collection, assembled over nearly 60 years. Grounds are open from dawn to dusk. A property of Historic New England, Cogswell’s Grant is located at 60 Spring St., Essex. Advance tickets required. Call 978-768-3632, or email cogswellsgrant@historicnewengland.org.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Self-portraits
For the better part of the past two years, the Cape Ann Museum has been collecting self-portraits from Cape Ann residents to exhibit at CAM Green’s Janet & William Ellery James Center. Called “Quilted Together: An Exhibit of Community Portraits,” more than 500 drawings are displayed in a grid, a “tapestry’ of Cape Ann people on view along with quilts by Clara Wainwright and “’tapestries” by Juni Van Dyke’s quilters at the Rose Baker Senior Center Art Program. The exhibit, open until Nov. 5, is a chance for residents and visitors to see themselves on the walls of the museum as part of the its continued efforts to share the lived experiences of all those who are part of this community. For more information about this and other museum events, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., until year-end (Closed Oct. 11). First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna also available for immunocompromised individuals.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and Topsfield Town Hall, second floor, 2 to 3:30 p.m., through Oct. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and J&J vaccine available.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
There is also a vaccine booster clinic in Manchester this Saturday, Oct. 2, from noon to 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church Parish Hall, 62 School St. Register online at https://hipaa.jotform.com/212674320916151 or call 978-526-7500.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Susan B. Anthony
ESSEX — Join actress Sheryl Faye on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., at the Essex TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St, Essex, as she portrays Susan B. Anthony, a famed women’s rights activist who devoted her life to racial, gender, and educational equality. Anthony played a major role in the early 20th century women’s suffrage movement, the 19th Amendment which gave women the vote. and was an advocate for women’s labor organizations and right to own property. The 45-minute program will be held in-person on the library’s third floor, and will be followed by a Q&A session. Registration is required at https://essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/susan-b-anthony-failure-is-impossible/
FinnFunn
The FinnFunn 2021 Planning Committee of Lanesville is developing a program of familiar and new events for Oct. 29 to 31, its first in-person gathering since 2019. A crisp fall weekend in the Monadnock region of New Hampshire awaits members of New England Finnish groups, including accordionist Bernie Nowak and the Oivan Ilo band, the Finnish dancers, crafting, a raffle and topical Finnish videos. Participants will learn to write “My Finnish Story” and everyone finds a tori treasure. Hosted by the Historical Society of Cheshire County, a market blends Finnish favorites with local products. The Inn at East Hill Farm is taking reservations now for the all-inclusive weekend rate or day rate, by phone only, at 800-242-6495, mention FinnFunn Weekend.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Genealogy research
ROCKPORT — Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website, www.rockportlibrary.org. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
On the memoir
On Oct. 27, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., join Manship Artist-in-Residence Charles Coe online from the Manship Zoom Room as he shares his thoughts and seasoned insight on memoirs and shares for discussion selections from his own family memoir in progress. Coe is author of three books of poetry and a published novella, ‘Spin Cycles. ’ He was selected as a “Boston Literary Light” by the Associates of the Boston Public Library and is adjunct professor of English at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island, and Bay Path University in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where he teaches MFA writing programs. For more information and your Zoom link, contact Rebecca Reynolds at 978-290-8438, or visit: www.ManshipArtists.org.
Fish Chowda Supper
The “Sandy Bay Historical Society Annual Meeting and Fish Chowda Supper will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. at Spiran Hall, Rockport. Admission is $8. Due to limited space, reservations must be in by Oct. 13. Call 978-546-9533 or email nfo@rockporthistory.org. Please note: Masks are required.