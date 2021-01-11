Celebrating MLK
While the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation is keeping up the tradition of its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, the fifth anniversary presentation will different.
The online event, called “Listening to Generations of Local Voices,” will premiere on Monday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. on the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation YouTube channel. It will be available anytime afterward on YouTube for those who miss the premiere.
The presentation is a collage assembled from videos of Cape Ann residents interwoven with excerpts from speeches by King and the late John Lewis. It will honor King, who lived his beliefs that all men are created equal and that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. It will also focus on Lewis’s work to remain persistent and continue to listen to younger generations as our country faces systemic racism.
More information is available at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org where you will find a link to the video or simply go to YouTube and search for “Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, MLK Day Celebration 2021.”
Manchester library hours
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Public Library’s browsing hours have been suspended due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the community but hours for curbside service have been extended.
The library offers curbside service Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Extended Thursday hours are extended now 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Library staff are happy to recommend books, movies, music and more for all ages and in all genres. Send staff an email at info@manchesterpl.org, or call 978-526-7711 with contact information and what you seek.
Please check out the library’s website at manchesterpl.org for updated library information and online events. Browsing hours will continue when COVID-19 numbers return to a lower level.
Rokcport porch pickup
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library continues its Back Porch Pickup. To participate, patrons can request materials online by logging on to www.rockportlibrary.org or by calling 978-546-6934. Once the books are available, you will be notified and can come to the back of the library, ring the outside bell, and your materials will be given to you. Please note: a pop-up library has been added during back porch pickup hours (weather permitting) for you to browse. Hand sanitizer is provided and you are asked not to touch materials. After you choose your items, follow the directions on the cart to have a librarian check you out. For personalized recommendations, call 978-546-6934 or email info@rockportlibrary.org.