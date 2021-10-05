Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Library art auction
Works in the annual art auction sponsored by the Friends of the Sawyer Free Library are now on display in the Matz Gallery located in the main lobby of the library, 2 Dale Ave. The online auction ends Tuesday, Oct. 5. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Trunk-Or-Treat
There will be a free Trunk-Or-Treat event in the parking lot of the non-denominational Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St. in Gloucester, on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. The evening begins with visiting fun, Halloween-themed decorated car trunks, with each offering peanut-free Halloween treats to the “trunk or treaters!” There will also be carnival-type games, popcorn, hot dogs, and more. Everyone of all ages is welcome to join in the fun!
Nurse at Senior Center
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the second Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Chess Days
Through October, Saturday is Chess Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the amphitheater at Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue. Open to players of all levels, ages and abilities, these (weather permitting) Saturdays welcome all to play, learn, look on, or look for a match with a clock-equipped table and paired partner. The last games start at 12:45 p.m. No reservations or advanced signup is needed. For more information, visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org
Shred event
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has scheduled a Community Shredding Event on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind Town Hall. Bring documents to be shredded on site. For more information, call 978-526-7500.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has begun automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
Bootstraps backpacks
Beverly Bootstraps now offers its Back-to-School Backpack Program to Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School families on tight budgets. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling and advocacy, as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St. in Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, starting Oct. 19, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Genealogy for Beginners
ESSEX — Ready to research your family history? Register now for a free six-session course,” On the Trail of your Ancestors: Genealogy for Beginners,” starting Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. hosted on ZOOM by the Friends of the TOHP Burnham Library. Beginning with “Six Key Steps to Launching Your Family Search,” learn the basic skills and get organized to save time and frustration later in your research from the comfort of your own home. Learn to use a wealth of free and commercial online tools. Registration is required at https://essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/on-the-trail-of-your-ancestors-genealogy-for-beginners-7/
Pre-K Hooray
ESSEX — Join PreK Hooray on the lawn of TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, on Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a play-based group with activities designed for focus on early literacy, communication and social-emotional learning. Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to register with their parent/caregiver. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Yoga on the lawn
On Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, invites children ages 2 to 6, to join Ms. Christine weekly for Stories and Yoga on the lawn, with a caregiver. Registration is required. Visit Early Childhood Partners CFCE at https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com/
Chorus rehearsing
The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Essex story hours
The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday morning for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3-5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St., Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Dungeons & Dragons
On Monday, Oct. 18, TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex, will host a Dungeons & Dragons learning session for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders with Master Lucas Rodi. This will be the first of six weeks of introductory sessions meeting weekly on Mondays, from 5 to 7 p.m., in person at the library. Masks are required. Spaces are very limited, so sign up early! Registration is required at https://essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/dungeons-dragons-club-7/ Contact is awanner@essexpl.org.