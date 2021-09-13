Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
High Tea at Sharksmouth
The Sharksmouth Estate will host high tea on Wednesday, Sept. 22, with two seatings of 60 people each, at noon and 2 p.m . Hosted with the Manchester Historical Museum, the “High-brid Tea” is part of Manchester-by-the-Sea’s 375th Celebration. Due to current Covid requirements, the catered luncheon menu will be served in individual boxes with bottled ice teas. On the menu are Chicken and Caramelized Onion Salad on Mini Croissants, Cucumber and Boursin Sandwiches, Mini Scones, Fruit Tartlets and Sables (shortbreads). In addition, each attendee will go home with a small memento. Tickets are $10 at Town Hall at the Council on Aging office or online through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/high-brid-tea-at-sharksmouth-tickets-168750883435). Seniors citizens can call the COA at 978-526-7500 for COA bus transportation. For more information, contact the Manchester Historical Museum at 978-526-7230 or info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
Creativebug!
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Bootstraps backpacks
Beverly Bootstraps now offers its Back-to-School Backpack Program to Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School families on tight budgets. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling and advocacy, as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St. in Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.
Annisquam Exchange
Stop by The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St. in Gloucester, before the season ends for 20% off most collectibles, kitchen and glass wares, fine jewelry, silver, artwork, cards, garden pots and vases, gifts and more. For more information, email Info@annisquamexchange.com, or visit www.annisquamexchange.com.
Gloucester Cultural Grants
The Gloucester Cultural Council is providing information about and accept funding proposals for 2022 for community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs. Deadline for submission is set for Oct. 15 for organizations, schools, and individuals. Grants can support artistic projects and activities in Gloucester — including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, or performances in public spaces, schools, workshops, and lectures. The Gloucester Cultural Council supports public community programs that promote access, education, diversity and excellence in the arts, humanities, and interpretive sciences and seeks programs that have a lasting cultural impact, promote equity, support working artists and elevate the underserved. The state legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, which then allocates funds to each community. For information, visit https://gloucester-ma.gov/136/Gloucester-Cultural-Council or contact Elizabeth Neumeier at gloucesterculturalcouncil@gmail.com. For the application link, visit https://massculturalcouncil.org/communities/local-cultural-council-program/.
FinnFunn
The FinnFunn 2021 Planning Committee of Lanesville is developing a program of familiar and new events for Oct. 29 to 31, its first in-person gathering since 2019. A crisp fall weekend in the Monadnock region of New Hampshire awaits members of New England Finnish groups, including accordionist Bernie Nowak and the Oivan Ilo band, the Finnish dancers, crafting, a raffle and topical Finnish videos. Participants will learn to write “My Finnish Story” and everyone finds a tori treasure. Hosted by the Historical Society of Cheshire County, a market blends Finnish favorites with local products. The Inn at East Hill Farm is taking reservations now for the all-inclusive weekend rate or day rate, by phone only, at 800-242-6495, mention FinnFunn Weekend.