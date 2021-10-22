Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Time change
The time of scheduled Coffee and Chat with incumbent Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken at the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., on Oct. 23, has been changed to 6 p.m. A coffee and chat was held previously with her challenger, Greg Verga. This event is open to the masked public.
Senior trip
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering a Friday, Oct. 22, trip for seniors to go shopping at Walmart in Danvers, 10 a.m.pickup. For more information or to reserve a van seat for any of these trips, please call the C.O.A. office ASAP at 978-526-7500.
History series
On Saturdays, Oct. 23 and Nov. 6, at 2 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester will host a two-part series with Beth Welin, local historian and director of the Manchester Historical Museum, presenting images, history and an overview of Gloucester redevelopment. You are welcome to share your own memories. Registration is not required. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 617-529-6513.
Pigeon Cove Open House
Pigeon Cove Circle, 6 Breakwater Ave, Rockport, will hold an open house on Oct. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m., with Halloween goodies and prizes for the kids and newly spiffed-up interiors to admire. Never been? Come see the fresh, newly painted hall, enjoy refreshments, and learn about Pigeon Cove Circle's impressive history, membership, and offerings. Questions? 978-500-5593.
Urban Renewal
On Saturday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. Sawyer Free Library will host the first of a two-part series: "Urban Renewal in Gloucester," presented by Beth Welin, local historian and director of Manchester Historical Museum. See images of old Gloucester and learn about the city's history and redevelopment. Attendees are encouraged to share personal memories throughout the presentation. Part two will be Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. Registration is not required. For details, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
PAWS for Polio
ROCKPORT — This World Polio Day, Sunday, Oct. 24, Rockport High School will be the meeting place for Rockport Rotary Club's PAWS for Polio event. From 9 to 10:30 a.m., you can donate to help eradicate polio, enjoy a walk with friends, and get treats for your dog. Since 1988, there has been a 99% reduction in polio cases. Rotary's polio campaign started then with polio prevalent in 125 countries — now there are only two.
Modern Drama Discussion Group
ROCKPORT — On Monday, Oct. 25, Rockport Public Library's Modern Drama Discussion Group meets from 4:to 5:30 p.m. in library's Trustees Room. This month the discussion will be on “End of the World” by Arthur Kopit. The library is located 17 School St., For more information, or to join the group, please email baudano@rockportlibrary.org
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
A thousand pumpkins
The Sargent House Museum and Michalak Fine Art are hosting “The Season of a Thousand Pumpkins,” a pumpkin and decorating contest with entries to be displayed in front of the Sargent House Museum on Halloween night. Paint, carve or decorate your masterpiece at home and bring it to the Sargent House Museum, 49 Middle St, on Oct. 31, noon to 3 p.m. Judging and pumpkin lighting is at 4:30 p.m. Pumpkin pickup is after 8 p.m. or the next day. Prizes for each age group — 10 and younger, 11 to 17, and adults — donated by local businesses. Entry fee $5; proceeds benefit the Sargent House Museum and the Nurse Project, an exhibition of portraits and writings by nurses who served during the pandemic. To register or donate, visit VanessaMichalak.com, and click on “The Season of a Thousand Pumpkins”
Election events
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St, Gloucester, is hosting the following:
Election Debates, streamed on 1623 Studios, no live audience: Thursday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m., School Committee candidates; Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., mayoral Debate; Coffee and Chat on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. with incumbent Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
Ward 4-2 voting has moved to Plum Cove School for the Nov. 2 election.
Questions? 978-381-9522.
Halloween crafts
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave, Gloucester, on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 3 and 3:45 p.m. is hosting Halloween Crafts for Kids; leftover materials can go home for crafting. Registration/information: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 617-529-6513.
Youth Writing Workshop
The Magnolia Library and Community Center will host a youth writing workshop for sixth- to eighth-graders who enjoy writing and reading, Mondays, 4:30 to 6 p.m., from Nov. 15 to Dec. 20. The six-session workshop, conducted by Magnolia resident and writer Linda Zoeller Anderson, asks the question, “What do you have to say for yourself?” Limited to 10 students, with rolling admissions, the cost per 90-minute session is $25, but the first session is free no matter when you start. Zoeller, whose poetry has appeared in literary journals including "The Charles River Review" and “Alimentum, The Literature of Food," will emphasize creativity and self-expression. Sessions include read-aloud, discussion, free-writing, sharing, reflection, and examination of writing styles in literature, poetry, and pop culture. Writers will keep a notebook for short assignments and journaling. For more information, email Zoeller at allwritegloucester@gmail.com or visit https://tinyurl.com/ywwmagnolia to register.
Senior trips
Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Manchester and Essex Councils on Aging offer a trip to see the Scarecrows of Chester NH followed by lunch at MaryAnn’s retro 1950s diner in Derry. Senior van pickup starts at 9:30 a.m., return around 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Manchester and Essex Councils on Aging offer a trip to the Blue Ocean Event Center in Salisbury, MA for a three-course lunch and a visit to the spectacular SeaFestival of Christmas themed Trees. Primavera. Reservations required by Nov. 9, 2021. /9/21. Senior van pick up starts at 10 a.m., returns around 3 p.m. For reservation/information, call 978-526-7500.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Nurse at Senior Center
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the second Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Chess Days
Through October, Saturday is Chess Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the amphitheater at Gloucester's Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue. Open to players of all levels, ages and abilities, these (weather permitting) Saturdays welcome all to play, learn, look on, or look for a match with a clock-equipped table and paired partner. The last games start at 12:45 pm. No reservations or advanced signup is needed. For more information, visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Yoga on the lawn
On Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, invites children ages 2 to 6, to join Ms. Christine weekly for Stories and Yoga on the lawn, with a caregiver. Registration is required. Visit Early Childhood Partners CFCE at https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com/
Chorus rehearsing
The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3-5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library's Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Comedy Night
NAMI Cape Ann is hosting a Zoom Comedy Night on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. Stephen Bjork in Boston will bring his hilarious brand of observational humor and will be joined by Amy Tee, named a " Comedian to Watch!" by the Boston Globe, and Dave Rattigan, also one of Boston's funniest and busiest comedians. It's all to benefit NAMI Cape Ann, a (501) (3c) nonprofit organization, based in Gloucester, and serving communities throughout the North Shore, with support, education and advocacy to promote recovery and improve the life of those individuals living with mental health challenges as well as those who love and care for them. For information and a Zoom link, visit www.namicapeann.org.
MBTS events
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Historical Museum’s 2021 Fall Art Show and Sale runs Tuesdays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., now to Nov. 12. Also in the courtyard, on Saturday, Nov. 20, there will be a family program "Harvest Fun’" from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, historian Lise Breen presents "Slavery on Cape Ann," at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. in Manchester.
Come December, the holiday spirit kicks off with an Open House Weekend, Friday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2 to 4 p.m., and Tuesday to Friday, Dec. 6 to 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The members’ Christmas Party is tentatively planned for Tuesday. Dec. 7, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., dependent on health precautions. Likewise, the Christmas tea, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 1 to 2:30 p.m., and the Family Holiday Fun Program, Saturday, Dec. 11, 10:30 to noon, will depend on COVID status.
For updates, visit https://manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org/.
Public computers
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Pancakes and Bake Sale
ROCKPORT — Pigeon Cove Circle will hold a pancake breakfast and bake sale on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 to 11 a.m. All you can eat pancakes for $10 adults; $5 children younger than 10. Includes pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee or tea. Pigeon Cove Circle is located at 6 Breakwater Ave. Rockport.
Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, in case of rain, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Halloween Fun for Kids
On Thursday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 3:45 p.m., the Sawyer Free Library will be hosting an afternoon of Halloween fun with spooky crafts for kids. Materials can be bagged up if not finished to take home. Register your child for a spot at one of the two seatings. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
White Elephant Sale
On Saturday, Oct. 30, The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Gloucester, will hold its annual White Elephant Sale to benefit the residents of the Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome.
Noon Time Book Club
ROCKPORT — "Vanishing Half"by Brit Bennett will be the subject of Rockport Library's discussion on Zoom, Wednesday, Oct. 27, from noon to 1 p.m. Meet the Vignes, identical twin sisters, who after growing up together in a small, southern Black community and running away at 16, are different as adults. The book weaves multiple strands and generations of this family, from the Deep South to California, 1950s to the 1990s, in a riveting, emotional story and exploration of passing American history. Copies are available in audio, ebook, hardcover, and large print. Registration a must for Zoom link. Email Dede at dmcmanus@rockportlibrary.org or call 978-546-6934.
Rescue Readers
ROCKPORT — The Brenner Room at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., is where you can sign up for a monthly program to read cats, kittens, dogs, or puppies who are waiting to be adopted. Drop by Wednesday, Oct. 27, 4 to 5 p.m. Registration is required, as are masks. This program may shift to a virtual format at any time if circumstances prohibit meeting in person.
Refugee movements
ROCKPORT — The History Book Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. in, the Trustees Room of the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Members will discuss the mass refugee movements in history which have repeatedly changed the face of the Earth. Read about a specific era or about the phenomenon as a whole. Consider the movement of Arab nations today, the pre-historic migration of peoples from Siberia to North America, or the Irish famine diaspora's effect on America and Canada. You choose the book, the group will discuss it. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Self-portraits
For the better part of the past two years, the Cape Ann Museum has been collecting self-portraits from Cape Ann residents to exhibit at CAM Green’s Janet & William Ellery James Center. Called “Quilted Together: An Exhibit of Community Portraits,” more than 500 drawings are displayed in a grid, a "tapestry' of Cape Ann people on view along with quilts by Clara Wainwright and "'tapestries" by Juni Van Dyke's quilters at the Rose Baker Senior Center Art Program. The exhibit, open until Nov. 5, is a chance for residents and visitors to see themselves on the walls of the museum as part of the its continued efforts to share the lived experiences of all those who are part of this community. For more information about this and other museum events, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., until year-end. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna also available for immunocompromised individuals.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and Topsfield Town Hall, second floor, 2 to 3:30 p.m., through Oct. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and J&J vaccine available.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
FinnFunn
The FinnFunn 2021 Planning Committee of Lanesville is developing a program of familiar and new events for Oct. 29 to 31, its first in-person gathering since 2019. A crisp fall weekend in the Monadnock region of New Hampshire awaits members of New England Finnish groups, including accordionist Bernie Nowak and the Oivan Ilo band, the Finnish dancers, crafting, a raffle and topical Finnish videos. Participants will learn to write “My Finnish Story” and everyone finds a tori treasure. Hosted by the Historical Society of Cheshire County, a market blends Finnish favorites with local products. The Inn at East Hill Farm is taking reservations now for the all-inclusive weekend rate or day rate, by phone only, at 800-242-6495, mention FinnFunn Weekend.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Genealogy research
ROCKPORT — Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website, www.rockportlibrary.org. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
On the memoir
On Oct. 27, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., join Manship Artist-in-Residence Charles Coe online from the Manship Zoom Room as he shares his thoughts and seasoned insight on memoirs and shares for discussion selections from his own family memoir in progress. Coe is author of three books of poetry and a published novella, ‘Spin Cycles. ’ He was selected as a “Boston Literary Light” by the Associates of the Boston Public Library and is adjunct professor of English at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island, and Bay Path University in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where he teaches MFA writing programs. For more information and your Zoom link, contact Rebecca Reynolds at 978-290-8438, or visit: www.ManshipArtists.org.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has begun automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Pre-K Hooray
ESSEX — Join PreK Hooray on the lawn of TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, on Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a play-based group with activities designed for focus on early literacy, communication and social-emotional learning. Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to register with their parent/caregiver. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
Bootstraps backpacks
Beverly Bootstraps now offers its Back-to-School Backpack Program to Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School families on tight budgets. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling and advocacy, as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St. in Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.