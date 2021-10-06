Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.{/em}
Local GOP meet
The Gloucester Republican City Committee will meet on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 9:30 a.m., at Shore Tech on Harbor Loop, Gloucester. The focus of this meeting will be getting conservative-minded candidates elected to local government, which is the foundation of national events that ultimately affect us all. Those items will also be discussed. Everyone, regardless of affiliation or who have no affiliation at all, who are concerned about the path we’re on, are welcome and encouraged to attend on the third Saturday of each month.
Winter Warm-up
IPSWICH — Children and adults can stay warm this winter with your help, by participating in Ascension Church’s upcoming “Winter Warm Up Sale.”
Donate new or gently used winter clothing: warm coats, jackets, sweaters, hats, scarves, mittens and gloves, socks, snow pants, snow boots, slacks, etc. Church volunteers will sort the clothing by type, style, and size to sell at a pop-up department-store-style market in the church’s Boone Hall gymnasium. All clothing will be sold at extremely low prices. When? Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ascension Church gym, 31 County St., Ipswich. Questions? Contact parish communications administrator Bob Morelli at 978-356-2560 or amcipswich@verizon.net.
Comedy Night
NAMI Cape Ann is hosting a Zoom Comedy Night on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. Stephen Bjork in Boston will bring his hilarious brand of observational humor and will be joined by Amy Tee, named a “ Comedian to Watch!” by the Boston Globe, and Dave Rattigan, also one of Boston’s funniest and busiest comedians. It’s all to benefit NAMI Cape Ann, a (501) (3c) nonprofit organization, based in Gloucester, and serving communities throughout the North Shore, with support, education and advocacy to promote recovery and improve the life of those individuals living with mental health challenges as well as those who love and care for them. For information and a Zoom link, visit www.namicapeann.org.
Trask paintings
MANCHESTER — Two watercolor paintings from Manchester Historical Society’s Trask family collection have been restored and are on view at the museum to celebrate the upcoming 200th birthday of the Trask House in 2023. One — of Capt. Trask’s early vessel Forum, painted by French artist Anton Roux Pere in 1833 — had been in the Trask family for generations, and was donated in 2018 to the museum by Jane Trask Rosen. The other — a watercolor of the ship Mary from Salem— was painted in 1808 by Trask family relative George Ropes, and donated in 2016. Both are now on view at the Manchester Historical Society, 10 Union St., Manchester. Questions? Call 978-526-7230.
MBTS events
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Historical Museum’s 2021 Fall Art Show and Sale runs Tuesdays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 5 to Nov. 12. A related family program, watercolor painting in the museum courtyard, is Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Also in the courtyard, on Saturday, Nov. 20, there will be a family program “Harvest Fun’” from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, historian Lise Breen presents “Slavery on Cape Ann,”, at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. in Manchester.
Come December, the holiday spirit kicks off with an Open House Weekend, Friday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2 to 4 p.m., and Tuesday to Friday, Dec. 6 to 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The members’ Christmas Party is tentatively planned for Tuesday. Dec. 7, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., dependent on health precautions. Likewise, the Christmas tea, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 1 to 2:30 p.m., and the Family Holiday Fun Program, Saturday, Dec. 11, 10:30 to noon, will depend on COVID status.
For updates, visit https://manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org/.