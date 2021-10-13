Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Adventure Night
On Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., Gloucester Stage Company will host a pre-show gathering to meet Ken Riaf, playwright of the evening’s benefit performance, “Think of Me Tuesday.” Coinciding with the 2021 Gloucester mayoral race, this play is a tongue-in-cheek portrayal of Fishtown’s most unlikely candidate. Riaf, who serves on the board of Schooner Adventure, has reserved a block of seats on the final Friday of the show. Curtain rises at 7:30 p.m.; benefit price, $45 (16% off regular price). Audience members must show proof of vaccine or recent COVID test; masks are mandatory. This production runs through Oct. 17. Gloucester Stage is partnering with Schooner Adventure to provide this special-rate ticket for Schooner Adventure supporters, with proceeds benefiting both non-profit organizations. Socially distanced performances are indoors Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St. in Gloucester. For tickets, visit https://schooner-adventure.starboardsuite.com/e/think-of-me-tuesday-performance-at-gloucester-stage-company-282
Democrats meet
The Gloucester Democratic City Committee will meet Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., at the Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. Incumbent Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and challenger Greg Verga have been invited to talk about their visions for Gloucester and take questions from attendees. Anyone is welcome to submit a question before the meeting by emailing capeanndemhq@gmail.com. Other Gloucester election candidates have been invited to meet and greet before and after the committee’s business meeting at 7:30 p.m., followed by the mayoral candidates from 8 to 9 p.m. Members and friends are welcome. The committee requests proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test of less than 72 hours. Masks are suggested, seating is socially distanced. Caucus questions? E mail chair@gloucesterdemocrats.org or call 978-239-2205; or visit www.gloucesterdemocrats.org.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave, Gloucester, is hosting the following events:
Saturday, Oct. 16, 2 to 4 p.m.: Best-selling author M.L. “Matt” Buchanan, discusses his cross-country bike voyage as per his memoir, ‘”Midlife Crisis on Wheels,” Free, all welcome. No registration.
Thursday, Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m.: Global Forum Book Group discusses international relations/history. Peter Kiang, director of the University of Massachusetts Boston’s Asian American Studies Program on the Eastern Seaboard, discusses “Facing the Mountain” by author Daniel James Brown. Book available for check-out. Registration required, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 28, 3 and 3:45 p.m.: Halloween Crafts for Kids, leftover materials can go home for crafting. Registration/information: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 617-529-6513
History series
On Saturdays, Oct. 23 and Nov. 6, at 2 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester will host a two-part series with Beth Welin, local historian and director of the Manchester Historical Museum, presenting images, history and an overview of Gloucester redevelopment. You are welcome to share your own memories. Registration is not required. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 617-529-6513
Dungeons & Dragons
On Wednesday, Oct. 13, Rockport Public Library invites sorcerers, bards, rogues, rangers, and everyone in-between to join a Dungeons and Dragons Club meeting on Zoom from 3:30 to 5 p.m. This teen-led club is joining forces with friends at the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library to create an even more awesome D&D Club. To register for your Zoom login, email Ms. KL Pereira at kpereira@rockportlibrary.org.
On Monday, Oct. 18, TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex, will host a Dungeons & Dragons learning session for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders with Master Lucas Rodi. This will be the first of six weeks of introductory sessions meeting weekly on Mondays, from 5 to 7 p.m., in person at the library. Masks are required. Spaces are very limited, so sign up early! Registration is required at https://essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/dungeons-dragons-club-7/ Contact is awanner@essexpl.org
Adult Art Class
ROCKPORT — Adults can learn the drawing skills it takes to sketch to a realistic skull on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. on Zoom . This art class teaches proper proportions and shading to give the skull volume, and once you’ve mastered these, move on the sketching a rose, snake, or spider. Bring art materials including sheets of white 8.5” x 11” sketchbook paper or paper from your computer, pencil, eraser. Registration is required for Zoom link. Call the Rockport Public Library at 978-546-3259.
Reducing Anxiety
ROCKPORT — On Thursday, Oct. 14, join a meditation class on Zoom at 7:00 p.m. for a Zoom meditation session. Join Bruce Faithwick, longtime meditator, will help you learn to calm your body and mind, find a place of happiness and peace within yourself and reduce anxiety and fortify against the stresses of life. Registration is required for your Zoom link. Call the Rockport Public Library at 978-546-3259.
Fish Chowda Supper
ROCKPORT — The Sandy Bay Historical Society Annual Meeting and Fish Chowda Supper will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. at Spiran Hall, Rockport. Admission is $8. Due to limited space, reservations must be in by Oct. 13. Call 978-546-9533 or email nfo@rockporthistory.org. Please note: Masks are required.