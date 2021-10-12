Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
A thousand pumpkins
The Sargent House Museum and Michalak Fine Art are hosting “The Season of a Thousand Pumpkins,” a pumpkin and decorating contest with entries to be displayed in front of the Sargent House Museum on Halloween night. Paint, carve or decorate your masterpiece at home and bring it to the Sargent House Museum, 49 Middle St, on Oct. 31, noon to 3 p.m. Judging and pumpkin lighting is at 4:30 p.m. Pumpkin pickup is after 8 p.m. or the next day. Prizes for each age group — 10 and younger, 11 to 17, and adults — donated by local businesses. Entry fee $5; proceeds benefit the Sargent House Museum and the Nurse Project, an exhibition of portraits and writings by nurses who served during the pandemic. To register or donate, visit VanessaMichalak.com, and click on “The Season of a Thousand Pumpkins”
Election events
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St, Gloucester, is hosting the following:
Election Debates, streamed on 1623 Studios, no live audience: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., at-large City Council candidates; Thursday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m., School Committee candidates; Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., mayoral Debate; Coffee and Chat on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. with incumbent Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
Ward 4-2 voting has moved to Plum Cove School for the Nov. 2 election.
Questions? 978-381-9522.