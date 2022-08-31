Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has a range of trips waiting for seniors through the summer. All require advance reservations for seat assignment on the van by calling the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stopping by the office at 10 Central St. Please note: masks are required on the van.
Wednesday, Sept. 7, lunch at the Village Restaurant in Essex — enjoy award-winning fresh seafood and full menu. Reserve seat for Van pick-up around 11 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 9, to the malls— Choose between the North Shore or Liberty Tree malls. Reserve seat for van pick-up around 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14, Castle Island and Sullivans— visit Castle Island and lunch at Sullivan’s. Castle Island located in South Boston; houses Fort Independence. circa 1834. Hot dogs, ice cream and great harbor views. Reserve seat for van pick-up, 10:30 a.m. Return by 2 p.m.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Blackburn Brewfest
Mark your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 17, and head to Stage Fort Park for Cape Ann’s first beer festival, "The Blackburn Brewfest." The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce has rounded up more 20 breweries from Cape Ann, the North Shore, and across New England to showcase their best brews at Gloucester’s historic waterfront park to anyone 21 and older. This Brewfest debut from the chamber’s Next Gen Committee also rounds up regional food trucks and live music. Over The Bridge will be on hand with a reggae-rock-hip-hop soundtrack, and there will be lawn games. Proceeds will support local non-profits through the Cape Ann Community Foundation, established by the chamber to award grants for projects supporting educational, social service, recreational and economic initiatives throughout Cape Ann. Tickets will be on sale soon, so follow Next Gen’s Facebook Page. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event, should contact Olivia at olivia@capeannchamber.com.
Amal Clooney
SALEM — International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University this fall. The visit comes as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Clooney's visit is slated for Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. The event will be held Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets may be purchased at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Gloucester GOP
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you're concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-49887.
'Americana Flags'
Cape Ann Museum is now showing "Americans Flags," an exhibition of works by Tim Ferguson Sauder, an artist, designer and professor in the practice of design at Olin College of Engineering. On view at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green (CAM Green), the exhibition explores American identity through the creation of flags constructed by using mark-making collected from the different people and places that make up our now polarized country, to encourage discussion about awareness of and empathy for the many different people that make up America. Sauder worked with the CAM Teen Council to create both indoor and outdoor installations for this show.
Indigenous Heritage Day, an event related to this show takes place Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. at Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., Gloucester.
Carillon concert
Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish and the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport are offering a Summer Carillon Concerts this Friday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. Luann Pallazola, Cynthia Cafasso, and Thomas Dort have prepared a program that include familiar classics and international pieces, popular hymns and songs, patriotic melodies, and selections for children. Installed in 1922, the church's carillon bells were the first toned set in the U.S. Although the bells can be heard from blocks away, the sound is best near the church. This year, Our Lady’s Guild will sell cold drinks, snacks, and even Super Raffle tickets to support the parish's planned repair and restoration of the church’s historic bell towers. For more information, email Pallazola at lpallazola@gmail.com.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market here with local produce you won't find in the supermarket. Find it every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Harvey Park through Oct. 15. And please note, payment by SNAP and EBT is accepted. For more information, visit www.rockportexchange.org.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Which Craft? on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room. No instruction, just a getaway for crafters to work on needlecraft with lively company and conversations. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door's new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.