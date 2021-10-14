Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Masonic Open House
Joining other Massachusetts lodges, Gloucester’s Masonic Lodge opens its doors this Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for a free open house. Members will be on hand for tours and questions, and to explain to explain exhibits of Masonic history, which goes back to medieval craft guilds and continues today to benefit ourselves, families, and communities. Case in point? The Open Door food pantry and Cape Ann Animal Aid, both of which will have collection barrels on hand for donations, as well as —courtesy of a veterinarian member— adorable, adoptable puppies. All are welcome and refreshments will be on hand. The Tyrian-Ashler-Acacia Lodge is located at 27 Eastern Ave. Gloucester. No reservations required, just drop by.
Dahlia Bouquet Sale
Fans of Gloucester Generous Gardeners get a chance to bring home fresh cut bouquets of the boulevard’s gorgeous dahlias on Saturday, Oct, 23, from 9 a.m. until sold out, rain or shine, at the Stage Fort Park tennis courts near the corner of Western and Hough avenues. Requested donations are $20 to $30, depending on the size of the bouquet. For more information visit generousgardeners.org.
Youth Writing Workshop
The Magnolia Library and Community Center will host a youth writing workshop for sixth- to eighth-graders who enjoy writing and reading, Mondays, 4:30 to 6 p.m., from Nov. 15 to Dec. 20. The six-session workshop, conducted by Magnolia resident and writer Linda Zoeller Anderson, asks the question, “What do you have to say for yourself?” Limited to 10 students, with rolling admissions, the cost per 90-minute session is $25, but the first session is free no matter when you start. Zoeller, whose poetry has appeared in literary journals including “The Charles River Review” and “Alimentum, The Literature of Food,” will emphasize creativity and self-expression. Sessions include read-aloud, discussion, free-writing, sharing, reflection, and examination of writing styles in literature, poetry, and pop culture. Writers will keep a notebook for short assignments and journaling. For more information, email Zoeller at allwritegloucester@gmail.com or visit https://tinyurl.com/ywwmagnolia to register.
College admissions
The Gloucester Education Foundation is hosting a college admissions workshop Thursday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/25skb2th. Presenter is Sheila Akbar from Signet Education.
Buck a book
ROCKPORT — Friends of the Rockport Public Library will host a book sale on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Rockport Public Library courtyard, 17 School St. in Rockport. Every book costs just $1. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Show Up ‘n Save
MANCHESTER — Manchester Essex High School is holding a Thrift Shopping and Community Fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the upper parking lot at the school, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester. On sale will be gently used, donated clothing, thrift clothes and accessories, as well as MERHS school clubs and sports tables, family yard-sale tables, face painting, cornhole, and more! No admission, just stop by for some good buys.
Pigeon Cove Open House
Pigeon Cove Circle, 6 Breakwater Ave, Rockport, will hold an open house on Oct. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m., with Halloween goodies and prizes for the kids and newly spiffed-up interiors to admire. Never been? Come see the fresh, newly painted hall, enjoy refreshments, and learn about Pigeon Cove Circle’s impressive history, membership, and offerings. Questions? 978-546-9483.
Monday Evening Book Club
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library hosts its monthly meeting of the Monday Evening Book on Monday, Oct. 18, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room. Up for discussion this month will be “Personal Recollections of Joan of Arc” by Mark Twain. For more information, or to join, email baudano@rockportlibrary.org. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk. The Rockport Public Library is located at 17 School St., Rockport.
Create a Kite
ROCKPORT — On Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 5 p.m., Rockport Public Library invites children and teens to create their own Guatemalan kites, as per the Guatemalan custom of creating kites to fly in cemeteries to honor the dead as part of the annual Nov. 1 All Saint’s Day Kite Festival. A slideshow of the spectacular festival provides inspiration, and kits containing a round hoop, tissue paper, and imagination do the rest. This program in the Brenner Room is sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library. Masks are required. Rockport Public Library is located at 17 School St. Registration is required and space is limited. Call 978-546-3259.
‘This Land of Snow’
ROCKPORT — On Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m., Anders Morley, author of the memoir, “This Land of Snow,” will share the story of his journey on skis across the frozen, half-wild country of northwestern Canada in the Brenner Room at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. in Rockport. His in-person program will also be streamed on Zoom. In person attendants must wear masks and socially distance. If Zoom, registration for your link is required. Call Call 978-546-3259.
Dungeons & Dragons
ESSEX — On Monday, Oct. 18, TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex, will host a Dungeons & Dragons learning session for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders with Master Lucas Rodi. This will be the first of six weeks of introductory sessions meeting weekly on Mondays, from 5 to 7 p.m., in person at the library. Masks are required. Spaces are very limited, so sign up early! Registration is required at https://essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/dungeons-dragons-club-7/ Contact is awanner@essexpl.org.
Reducing Anxiety
ROCKPORT — On Thursday, Oct. 14, join a meditation class on Zoom at 7:00 p.m. for a Zoom meditation session. Join Bruce Faithwick, longtime meditator, will help you learn to calm your body and mind, find a place of happiness and peace within yourself and reduce anxiety and fortify against the stresses of life. Registration is required for your Zoom link. Call the Rockport Public Library at 978-546-3259.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Nurse at Senior Center
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the second Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Chess Days
Through October, Saturday is Chess Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the amphitheater at Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue. Open to players of all levels, ages and abilities, these (weather permitting) Saturdays welcome all to play, learn, look on, or look for a match with a clock-equipped table and paired partner. The last games start at 12:45 pm. No reservations or advanced signup is needed. For more information, visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org
Shred event
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has scheduled a Community Shredding Event on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind Town Hall. Bring documents to be shredded on site. For more information, call 978-526-7500.
Genealogy for Beginners
ESSEX — Ready to research your family history? Register now for a free six-session course,” On the Trail of your Ancestors: Genealogy for Beginners,” starting Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. hosted on ZOOM by the Friends of the TOHP Burnham Library. Beginning with “Six Key Steps to Launching Your Family Search,” learn the basic skills and get organized to save time and frustration later in your research from the comfort of your own home. Learn to use a wealth of free and commercial online tools. Registration is required at https://essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/on-the-trail-of-your-ancestors-genealogy-for-beginners-7/
Yoga on the lawn
On Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, invites children ages 2 to 6, to join Ms. Christine weekly for Stories and Yoga on the lawn, with a caregiver. Registration is required. Visit Early Childhood Partners CFCE at https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com/
Chorus rehearsing
The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3-5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Local GOP meet
The Gloucester Republican City Committee will meet on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 9:30 a.m., at Shore Tech on Harbor Loop, Gloucester. The focus of this meeting will be getting conservative-minded candidates elected to local government, which is the foundation of national events that ultimately affect us all. Those items will also be discussed. Everyone, regardless of affiliation or who have no affiliation at all, who are concerned about the path we’re on, are welcome and encouraged to attend on the third Saturday of each month.
Comedy Night
NAMI Cape Ann is hosting a Zoom Comedy Night on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. Stephen Bjork in Boston will bring his hilarious brand of observational humor and will be joined by Amy Tee, named a “ Comedian to Watch!” by the Boston Globe, and Dave Rattigan, also one of Boston’s funniest and busiest comedians. It’s all to benefit NAMI Cape Ann, a (501) (3c) nonprofit organization, based in Gloucester, and serving communities throughout the North Shore, with support, education and advocacy to promote recovery and improve the life of those individuals living with mental health challenges as well as those who love and care for them. For information and a Zoom link, visit www.namicapeann.org.
Trask paintings
MANCHESTER — Two watercolor paintings from Manchester Historical Society’s Trask family collection have been restored and are on view at the museum to celebrate the upcoming 200th birthday of the Trask House in 2023. One — of Capt. Trask’s early vessel Forum, painted by French artist Anton Roux Pere in 1833 — had been in the Trask family for generations, and was donated in 2018 to the museum by Jane Trask Rosen. The other — a watercolor of the ship Mary from Salem— was painted in 1808 by Trask family relative George Ropes, and donated in 2016. Both are now on view at the Manchester Historical Society, 10 Union St., Manchester. Questions? Call 978-526-7230.
MBTS events
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Historical Museum’s 2021 Fall Art Show and Sale runs Tuesdays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., now to Nov. 12. A related family program, watercolor painting in the museum courtyard, is Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Also in the courtyard, on Saturday, Nov. 20, there will be a family program “Harvest Fun’” from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, historian Lise Breen presents “Slavery on Cape Ann,” at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. in Manchester.
Come December, the holiday spirit kicks off with an Open House Weekend, Friday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2 to 4 p.m., and Tuesday to Friday, Dec. 6 to 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The members’ Christmas Party is tentatively planned for Tuesday. Dec. 7, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., dependent on health precautions. Likewise, the Christmas tea, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 1 to 2:30 p.m., and the Family Holiday Fun Program, Saturday, Dec. 11, 10:30 to noon, will depend on COVID status.
For updates, visit https://manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org/.
Final market
The final Rockport Farmers Market of the season will be Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Rockport Music parking lot at 16 Main St. in downtown Rockport. Choose from a huge variety of locally grown, baked and crafted products. Local non-profits and live music with local musicians will be there too! For more information, contact RockportExchange@01966@gmail.com, or visit www.rockportexchange.org.