Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, hosts these events. For questions and more information about all programs listed below visit rockportlibrary.org.
Monday morning needle crafting, 11 a.m., Trustees Room. Work on your needlecraft project while enjoying lively conversation with similar creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters.
Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinees, 2 p.m., in the Brenner Room. This Tuesday,May 10, a 1969 American Western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford.
Climate Change With Massachusetts Audubon — The series ends Tuesday, May 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Via Zoom. Register at https://gpl.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/lifelong-learning-climate-change-conversations-with-mass-audubon/
Wednesday, May 11, Play to Learn Playgroup, 1 to 1:45 p.m., in the children’s room OR on Zoom. Caregiver-and-child group meets to share stories, songs, sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Wednesday, May 11, virtual tour of Beauport, 7 to 8 p.m., via Zoom. A virtual tour and talk with Mary Woodward on this magnificent seaside cottage and trailblazing designer/decorator/global collector, Henry Davis Sleeper, and close friend of Isabella Stewart Gardner. An early 20th century cultural gem. Register for Zoom link at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Thursdays, Afterschool Art Lab, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room. Weekly drop-in multi-media creative workshop for elementary schoolchildren to paint, draw, and make prints. Dress for a mess! Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Israel for reel
The Eurovision Song Contest is a very big deal in Europe. Tamar Forman will lead an exploration of how the Israeli songs of the Eurovision Song Contest reflect the shifting political, sexual, and cultural identities and politics both within and outside of Israel. The program is free and slated for Zoom on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. Register for your link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
At Essex library
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is hosting these events. Unless otherwise noted as Zoom, events will take place at the library, 30 Martin St, Essex. All events are free. Questions? Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org, or call 978-768-7410.
Weekly Wednesday Story Hours —Stories, songs, finger plays, rhymes, crafts, and fun for Wee Ones, 0 to 2 years, at 9 a.m., followed by preschool session for 3- to 5-year-olds at 10 a.m.
Wednesday May 11, 7 p.m., How to break into movies & TV— Join Lenny Manzo, author, producer and director ,who’ll share his knowledge of paths and strategies for working in the industry. For students and adults, in person, third-floor auditorium. Register at essexpl.org
Friday, May 13, 4 p.m., CRAFTERNOON for grades 6-12 — Learn wool needle felting by making the cutest hedgehog. Beginners will have fun learning this technique. Register at essexpl.org or manchesterpl.org
Thursday May 5, 6:30 p.m., College Essay Night — Join a local English teacher, who’ll share tips and strategies for writing a compelling college application essay. Read sample essays, ask questions, leave with a brainstorming activity. No registration necessary, third-floor auditorium
At Sawyer Free Library
Sawyer Free Library is hosting events for people of all ages and interests. Unless otherwise noted, all events will take place at the library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester., and all questions, information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Weekly, Wednesdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Stories, Bubble, and Fun — Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library.
Thursday, May 12, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Spring Musical Storytime with Ruthanne Paulson — a festive morning of Spring fun, stories, singing, dancing and playing music. Shine, outside in amphitheater. Rain, in the Friend Room! Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Thursday, May 12, 6 to 8 p.m., Books on Tap with Billy Baker — The library’s new author series, Books on Tap, kicks off with Billy Baker, award-winning local author of “We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends,” at Minglewood Harborside, at 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Joining in will be Kevin Phoenix, owner of Community Fitness Cape Ann. Appetizers served, drinks and food for purchase.