Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.{/em}
Farmers Market
Cape Ann Farmers Market opens at historic Harbor Loop every Thursday through Oct. 14, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The market, which is free, accepts as payment both SNAP/EBT, HIP, as well as WIC and Senior Farmers Market Coupons. Located at 23 Harbor Loop, home to Gloucester Maritime, the Fitz Henry Lane House, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and the Solomon Jacobs Park, the market is once again an integral and walkable part of the downtown waterfront tapestry. For more information, contact Courtney at capeannfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 978-381-3656, or visit www.capeannfarmersmarket.org
Virtual story time
Rockport Public Library’s youth services librarian, KL Pereira, holds a virtual story time twice a week. Bedtime Stories are on Tuesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Morning Story Time is on Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. Tune in on Facebook and Twitter to listen to some new stories and some old favorites. For more information, call 978-546-6934.
Gloucester Cultural Grants
The Gloucester Cultural Council is providing information about and accept funding proposals for 2022 for community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs. Deadline for submission is set for Oct. 15 for organizations, schools, and individuals. Grants can support artistic projects and activities in Gloucester — including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, or performances in public spaces, schools, workshops, and lectures. The Gloucester Cultural Council supports public community programs that promote access, education, diversity and excellence in the arts, humanities, and interpretive sciences and seeks programs that have a lasting cultural impact, promote equity, support working artists and elevate the underserved. The state legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, which then allocates funds to each community. For information, visit https://gloucester-ma.gov/136/Gloucester-Cultural-Council or contact Elizabeth Neumeier at gloucesterculturalcouncil@gmail.com. For the application link, visit https://massculturalcouncil.org/communities/local-cultural-council-program/.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.