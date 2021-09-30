Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.{
Museum art show, sale
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Historical Museum’s 2021 Fall Art Show and Sale opens Sunday, Oct. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m., and runs Tuesdays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 5 to Nov. 12. A related family program, watercolor painting in the museum courtyard, is Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. For updates, visit https://manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org/.
Library art auction
Works in the annual art auction sponsored by the Friends of the Sawyer Free Library are now on display in the Matz Gallery located in the main lobby of the library, 2 Dale Ave. The silent art auction runs throughout September. Come in, enjoy the display of paintings, and bid on favorites. The Bidder Book is available in the Matz Gallery. The online auction will take place Oct. 1 to 5. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.