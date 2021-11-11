Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Christmas Fair
St. Paul Lutheran Church will host its Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. at 1123 Washington St. in Lanesville. The fair features gift baskets and raffles; hand-decorated wreaths, centerpieces, and Yule logs; plus a baked goods table which will have nisu; a silent auction; crafts, jewelry, and other tables full of surprises. Dave’s famous fish chowder will also be available for carry out.
Rockport PTO Holiday Fair
On Nov. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Rockport PTO will hold its annual Christmas Fair at Rockport High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane, Rockport. Due to lingering concerns about COVID-19, masks are required.
Pre-K Hooray
ESSEX — Join PreK Hooray on the lawn of TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, on Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a play-based group with activities designed for focus on early literacy, communication and social-emotional learning. Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to register with their parent/caregiver. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
Operation Christmas Child
Locations will open on Cape Ann from Nov. 15 to 22, to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts. Samaritan’s Purse volunteers will distribute the shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys through churches worldwide to children worldwide, as it’s been doing since 1993. Curbside pickup is also an option, and full details are available at https://sampur.se/3wb1MmN, and hours of operation through an online hookup tool searchable by city or ZIP code. Samaritan’s Purse has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes through Operation Christmas Child.
Manchester senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has scheduled these trips and events:
Wednesday, Nov. 17, trip to Wegmans in Burlington for lunch at Burlington Bay Market Café followed by shopping time. Senior van pick-up, 11 a.m. Return around 2 p.m. More information: https://www.burlingtonbaycafe.com/
Friday, Nov. 19, trip to Walmart in Danvers. Senior van pick-up starts around 10 a.m.
For more information or to reserve a seat for any of these senior van trips, call the COA office at 978- 526-7500.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., until year-end. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna also available for immunocompromised individuals.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and Topsfield Town Hall, second floor, 2 to 3:30 p.m., through Oct. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and J&J vaccine available.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Genealogy research
ROCKPORT — Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website, www.rockportlibrary.org. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has begun automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Bootstraps
Beverly Bootstraps now offers its Back-to-School Backpack Program to Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School families on tight budgets. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling and advocacy, as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St. in Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.
Youth Writing Workshop
The Magnolia Library and Community Center will host a youth writing workshop for sixth- to eighth-graders who enjoy writing and reading, Mondays, 4:30 to 6 p.m., from Nov. 15 to Dec. 20. The six-session workshop, conducted by Magnolia resident and writer Linda Zoeller Anderson, asks the question, “What do you have to say for yourself?” Limited to 10 students, with rolling admissions, the cost per 90-minute session is $25, but the first session is free no matter when you start. Zoeller, whose poetry has appeared in literary journals including “The Charles River Review” and “Alimentum, The Literature of Food,” will emphasize creativity and self-expression. Sessions include read-aloud, discussion, free-writing, sharing, reflection, and examination of writing styles in literature, poetry, and pop culture. Writers will keep a notebook for short assignments and journaling. For more information, email Zoeller at allwritegloucester@gmail.com or visit https://tinyurl.com/ywwmagnolia to register.
Salisbury trip
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Manchester and Essex Councils on Aging offer a trip to the Blue Ocean Event Center in Salisbury for a three-course lunch and a visit to the spectacular SeaFestival of Christmas themed Trees. Primavera. Reservations required by Nov. 9. Senior van pick up starts at 10 a.m., returns around 3 p.m. For reservation/information, call 978-526-7500.
Turkey Penny Sale
The D.E.S Thanksgiving Turkey Penny Sale will be held Nov. 20 at 7 p.m., at the club, 133 Prospect St. Give-aways, turkeys, sweet bread, pastries, groceries and door prizes will be on hand, as well as fried dough, coffee and soft drinks. Questions? 508-930-1868.
Holiday Fund
Action Inc., Pathways for Children, and Wellspring House Inc. are working together on the second annual Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund, now underway toward bringing holiday gifts and cheer to the most economically vulnerable children in Gloucester, Essex, Ipswich, Manchester, and Rockport. Last year’s fund raised more than $110,000 which provided more than 400 local families with gift cards for 1,064 children. With so many struggling with lost wages, lack of childcare, and financial instability, the need in the community will be great. Donations may be made online at www.capeannkids.org.
Slavery on Cape Ann
On Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, will host a presentation by the founders of the Cape Ann Slavery & Abolition Project, the Rev. Janet Parsons and the Rev. Susan Moran. All are invited to attend. For more information on the Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition Project, please check out it website: www.capeannslavery.org.
The church also is also hosting a canned food drive to benefit The Open Door. Bins will be in the church parking lot until Nov. 22 so that donations can be dropped off at any time.
Art exhibit
MANCHESTER — Barby Almy, a resident of Manchester for 50 years and co-owner of Beach Street Studios, is exhibiting her photography at Santander Bank, 17 Union St. in Manchester, through Dec. 5.