Ales Over ALS
Ales Over ALS celebrates at the Lake House at 98 Centennial Grove Road on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 8 p.m. Admission to the fundraiser is $100 and includes a selection of local craft beers, tacos, barbecue and vegetarian options, homebrew tasting and competition, and live music. All proceeds go directly to Compassionate Care ALS (CCALS), in support of people living with ALS. Tickets available at https://ccals.
Operation Christmas Child
Locations will open on Cape Ann from Nov. 15 to 22, to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts. Samaritan’s Purse volunteers will distribute the shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys through churches worldwide to children worldwide, as it’s been doing since 1993. Curbside pickup is also an option, and full details are available at https://sampur.se/3wb1MmN, and hours of operation through an online hookup tool searchable by city or ZIP code. Samaritan’s Purse has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes through Operation Christmas Child.
Manchester senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has scheduled these trips and events:
Friday, Nov. 5, trip to Peabody and Danvers malls. Senior van picks up seniors around 10 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 5, trip to The Friendly Toast in Danvers for lunch. Senior van pick-up starts around 11 a.m. Expected return 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17, trip to Wegmans in Burlington for lunch at Market Café followed by shopping time. Senior van pick-up, 11 a.m. Return around 2 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19, trip to Walmart in Danvers. Senior van pick-up starts around 10 a.m.
For more information or to reserve a seat for any of these senior van trips, call the COA office at 978- 526-7500.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., until year-end. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna also available for immunocompromised individuals.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and Topsfield Town Hall, second floor, 2 to 3:30 p.m., through Oct. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and J&J vaccine available.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Genealogy research
ROCKPORT — Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website, www.rockportlibrary.org. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has begun automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Bootstraps
Beverly Bootstraps now offers its Back-to-School Backpack Program to Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School families on tight budgets. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling and advocacy, as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St. in Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.
Salisbury trip
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Manchester and Essex Councils on Aging offer a trip to the Blue Ocean Event Center in Salisbury for a three-course lunch and a visit to the spectacular SeaFestival of Christmas themed Trees. Primavera. Reservations required by Nov. 9. Senior van pick up starts at 10 a.m., returns around 3 p.m. For reservation/information, call 978-526-7500.