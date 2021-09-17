Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Biz at the beach
The Next Gen Young Professionals is hosting a networking beach party Friday, Sept. 17, at Cape Ann Motor Inn, 33 Rockport Road in Gloucester, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event provides young professionals an opportunity to network over drinks and light appetizers at Cape Ann Motor Inn’s home on Long Beach. Once the sun sets, there’ll be a bonfire to gather around. No cost to join or participate. An RSVP at https://bit.ly/3haZnSI is requested so organizers have an idea of who to expect.
Walmart trip
MANCHESTER —On Friday, Sept. 17, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. For more information or to reserve a seat on the van, please call the COA Office at 978-526-7500. The Manchester COA office is in Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester.
Trails & Sails
Trails & Sails offers more than 150 free events from Sept. 17 to 26, across Essex County. Presented by Essex Heritage, events celebrate the historic, cultural, and natural resources in the Essex National Heritage Area. Explore the website at www.trailsandsails.org for events or pick up a guidebook, available at any of the 13 visitor centers in Essex County. Most events are first-come, first-serve; but a few do require reservations. Additionally, COVID-19 is still an evolving challenge. So be mindful of local and state guidelines that may vary by town, and follow the hosts lead. Trails & Sails 2021 is sponsored by Eastern Bank, Salem Five Charitable Foundation, and Institution for Savings.
Monday Book Club
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library will hold the monthly meeting of the Monday Evening Book Club on Sept. 20 from 4 to to 5:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room, 17 School St., Rockport. Copies of the month’s book are available at the circulation desk weeks prior. For more information, or to join, email baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Spirit medium
Back by popular demand, spirit medium Kevin Coan will be at the Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St., on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. This popular event is open to anyone who believes in the unknowable, would love to get in touch with a loved one, or get an amazing reading from beyond. Doors open at 1 pm. Bring a picture of the loved one. Complimentary light refreshments will be served and 50/50 raffle will be available. Tickets are $30 in advance at the club bar ,by contacting Joanna at 978-729-2571, or at the door the day of the event.
Cape Ann Self-portraits
For the better part of the past two years, the Cape Ann Museum has been collecting self-portraits from Cape Ann residents to exhibit at CAM Green’s Janet & William Ellery James Center, premiering Sept. 24. Called “Quilted Together: An Exhibit of Community Portraits,” more than 500 drawings will be displayed in a grid, a “tapestry’ of Cape Ann people on view along with quilts by Clara Wainwright and “’tapestries” by Juni Van Dyke’s quilters at the Rose Baker Senior Center Art Program. The exhibit, open until Nov. 5, is a chance for residents and visitors to see themselves on the walls of the museum as part of the its continued efforts to share the lived experiences of all those who are part of this community. For more information about this and other museum events, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.