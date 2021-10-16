Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Buck a book
ROCKPORT — Friends of the Rockport Public Library will host a book sale on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Rockport Public Library courtyard, 17 School St. in Rockport. Every book costs just $1. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Show Up 'n Save
MANCHESTER — Manchester Essex High School is holding a Thrift Shopping and Community Fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the upper parking lot at the school, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester. On sale will be gently used, donated clothing, thrift clothes and accessories, as well as MERHS school clubs and sports tables, family yard-sale tables, face painting, cornhole, and more! No admission, just stop by for some good buys.
Rockport Democrats
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will gather at 10 a.m. in the Community Room of the Rockport Police Station, 168 Main St., on Saturday, Oct. 16, to hear reports from the recent State Democratic Convention and to plan for the next few months of 2021. All Rockport residents registered as Democrats are encouraged to attend. Questions? suellenwedmore@comcast.net.
Cogswell’s Grant open
ESSEX — A must-see for lovers of American folk art, Cogswell’s Grant is open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 17 for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The former summer home of renowned collectors Bertram K. and Nina Fletcher Little, the colonial-era farmhouse is a rich backdrop for their collection, assembled over nearly 60 years. Grounds are open from dawn to dusk. A property of Historic New England, Cogswell’s Grant is located at 60 Spring St., Essex. Advance tickets required. Call 978-768-3632, or email cogswellsgrant@historicnewengland.org.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave, Gloucester, is hosting the following events:
Saturday, Oct. 16, 2 to 4 p.m.: Best-selling author M.L. "Matt" Buchanan, discusses his cross-country bike voyage as per his memoir, '"Midlife Crisis on Wheels," Free, all welcome. No registration.
Thursday, Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m.: Global Forum Book Group discusses international relations/history. Peter Kiang, director of the University of Massachusetts Boston's Asian American Studies Program on the Eastern Seaboard, discusses "Facing the Mountain" by author Daniel James Brown. Book available for check-out. Registration required, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 28, 3 and 3:45 p.m.: Halloween Crafts for Kids, leftover materials can go home for crafting. Registration/information: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 617-529-6513.
Masonic Open House
Joining other Massachusetts lodges, Gloucester’s Masonic Lodge opens its doors this Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for a free open house. Members will be on hand for tours and questions, and to explain exhibits of Masonic history, which goes back to medieval craft guilds and continues today to benefit ourselves, families, and communities. Case in point? The Open Door food pantry and Cape Ann Animal Aid, both of which will have collection barrels on hand for donations, as well as —courtesy of a veterinarian member— adorable, adoptable puppies. All are welcome and refreshments will be on hand. The Tyrian-Ashler-Acacia Lodge is located at 27 Eastern Ave. Gloucester. No reservations required, just drop by.
Chess Days
Through October, Saturday is Chess Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the amphitheater at Gloucester's Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue. Open to players of all levels, ages and abilities, these (weather permitting) Saturdays welcome all to play, learn, look on, or look for a match with a clock-equipped table and paired partner. The last games start at 12:45 pm. No reservations or advanced signup is needed. For more information, visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org
Shred event
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has scheduled a Community Shredding Event on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind Town Hall. Bring documents to be shredded on site. For more information, call 978-526-7500.
Local GOP meet
The Gloucester Republican City Committee will meet on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 9:30 a.m., at Shore Tech on Harbor Loop, Gloucester. The focus of this meeting will be getting conservative-minded candidates elected to local government, which is the foundation of national events that ultimately affect us all. Those items will also be discussed. Everyone, regardless of affiliation or who have no affiliation at all, who are concerned about the path we're on, are welcome and encouraged to attend on the third Saturday of each month.
Final market
The final Rockport Farmers Market of the season will be Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Rockport Music parking lot at 16 Main St. in downtown Rockport. Choose from a huge variety of locally grown, baked and crafted products. Local non-profits and live music with local musicians will be there too! For more information, contact RockportExchange@01966@gmail.com, or visit www.rockportexchange.org.