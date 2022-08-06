Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Book Sale
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Friends of the Library Book Sale returns Saturday, Aug. 6, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the library, 15 Union St, Manchester. Take advantage of deals and steals in hardcover fiction and nonfiction, children’s books, DVDs, puzzles and more] Both cash and checks are accepted. All proceeds benefit the Manchester Library. Come and bring a friend! Questions? Call 978-526-7711.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is back with local produce you won’t find in the supermarket. Find it every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Harvey Park through Oct. 15. For more information, visit www.rockportexchange.org.
Sidewalk Bazaar
The 63rd annual Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar takes place this weekend, Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 4 to 6, on Main Street in downtown Gloucester. This year’s features over 55 merchants, vendors and non-profits. The largest Gloucester marketplace event, it’s known for days of bargains, music, food, and discounts This year, discover new merchandise and shop yo live music from some of Cape Ann’s best musicians and bands. The Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team will be on hand to show and tell about their critters. Cape Ann Bible Church will provide games for tots. And Nana’s Fried Dough will join Main Street restaurants. All welcome. Just come on by and be part of the bustle.
Eagle Scout Court
ROCKPORT — Rockport Scout Troop 20 will be holding an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for the three boys who have recently earned Scouting’s highest honor on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m. at Scout Hall on Mt Pleasant Street in Rockport.
RNYE Sampler
Rockport New Year’s Eve will present its 2022 free Summer Sampler beginning at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Rockport’s Back Beach Bandstand. 5 Star Phresh Phood will be on hand with food and Rockport Brewing Company will offer craft beers. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available at this event, which features three live performances from three great bands. First up, ‘Down Home Swing.’ If you like jazz, blues, country, this one’s for you, with two couples, both professional musicians, delivering a rousing performance. Next,The Satch Kerans Band rocks original songs and selected covers. Last but never least, Henri Smith, a New Orleans native who thrills New England audiences with his home-grown jazz, blues, Creole, and Cajun-flavored music. Although free, donations are greatly appreciated. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. More information is available at https://rockportnye.org/summer-sampler-2022.
Furniture sale
For one day only, Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Gloucester. is selling first-rate, second-hand furniture, mirrors, lamps, carpets, artwork and more. outside, on its lawn. The shop will also be open from 9 am to 2 p.m.. Questions? Email info.annisquamexchange@gmail.com; visit www. annisquamexchange.co, or call 978-281-0358 during business hours: Wednesday through Friday, 10a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Summer concerts
David Benjamin, summer music director for the City of Gloucester, announces this concert series at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain dates for the Sunday shows are the next Wednesday evening.
Aug. 7 — The Continentals
Aug. 14 — Compaq Big Band
Aug. 20— Cape Ann Community Band. Rain date is the next Tuesday.
Aug. 21 — Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra
Aug. 28— Rico Barr Band
Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. Questions? Visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up for folks of all ages. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — Enjoy a timeless classic of the silver screen in the Brenner Room. Aug. 9, catch the 2021 drama starring Judi Dench.
Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children’s Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. after story time .
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children’s Room with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.
Monday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m., Pop-up Art Class — Create a beautiful watercolor painting of an agate slice in the Brenner Room. Learn wet on wet watercolor and more. Easy, fun, striking results. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Monday night, Aug. 8, 3 p.m., Summer Night Sounds With Hands on Nature — Learn the sounds of a summer night. Crickets, katydids, the songs of the earth. Open to adults, children and teens in the Brenner Room. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m., “FDR’s Four Freedoms” — Franklin Roosevelt shared his vision for a new world order founded on “four essential freedoms” — freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear. This session, led by Jeffrey Urbin, Education Specialist at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, brings FDR’s vision into focus. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 3 to 4 p.m., Children’s Art & Sensory Class — A new Summer program with Sarah Brown in the garden. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ and plan to remain with your child.
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Movie Discussion Group — movie lovers talk movies on Zoom. Watch ahead on free platforms including KANOPY from the Rockport Public Library, registering at: https://rockportlibrary.kanopy.com/. Questions? Email Dana Mastroianni at: dmastroianni@rockportlibrary.org, or just show up on Zoom.
Wednesday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m., History of Love Songs — Zoom program on the History and origins of timeless Love Songs, enjoy some greats, with FiveMinuteMozart.com. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link.
Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1 to 2 p.m., Play to Learn— a virtual/in person hybrid playgroup. Caregiver-and-child group in person in the children’s room OR on Zoom on at the same time. Share stories, songs, activities. Siblings welcome. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link/activity packet.
Thursday, Aug. 11, 2:30 p.m., Rolie Polie Guacomole Concert — outdoor, at Millbrook Meadow, parent-friendly, with winner of the prestigious Parents’ Choice and NAPPA Awards, ‘Rolie Polie Guacamole.’ Lyrics are lit with dazzling electric current of rhythm. All welcome!
Thursday, Aug. 11, 4 p.m., Rubik’s cube for kids — in the Trustees Room, Share strategies and compete with timed solves; cubes and timing mat provided or bring your own! Under 9 must be with caregiver. Questions? esouza@rockportlibrary.org
Thursday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Meditation Workshop — make meditation work for you, connect with peace and joy within you, with Arlene Samsel on Zoom.
Friday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m., Mushroom hunt — Assistant Library Director Dana Mastroianni leads you on a learning journey all about mushrooms at nearby location. Children under 16 must be with adult. Registration in advance is REQUIRED. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Castagnacci show
“Notes from a Quarry”’ a special exhibition featuring Vincent Castagnacci’s paintings, will be on view at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., through Oct. 9, focusing on his more recent drawings and paintings and including earlier works that reflect Cape Ann’s the strong influence. For the past 40 years, Castagnacci’s family has owned property near Folly Cove’s rugged shoreline, out to Halibut Point and up into Dogtown, all of which are present in his works. Since 1973, he has served on the faculty of the University of Michigan, earning numerous citations and awards. Museum hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Ages 18 and younger and members are free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Dance premiere
ROCKPORT —Windhover Center for the Performing Arts brings the New York-based Cornfield Dance company to Rockport’s Millbrook Meadow Park with a world premiere in two free community pop-up performances, Thursday, Aug. 18, at 3 and 6 p.m. The company’s artistic director, Ellen Cornfield, brings the many influences of a long career in modern dance that included almost a decade with Merce Cunningham, to create a fresh, colorful, exuberant choreography that’s as athletic as it is balletic. The performance, “The Wasp in the Window and Other Dances.” will also be performed on Windhover’s outdoor stage, at 257R Granite St, (Rt. 127), on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21, at 3 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit windhover.org, or call 978-546-3611.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester offers the following summer events. and programs. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Summer Fridays, 2 to 4 p.m., Summer reading help for students Grade 4 and above — for a summer work packet or book from summer reading list, join Marisa in the Children’s Room. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Wednesdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Stories, Bubble, and Fun — children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories & friends. Questions?
Saturday, Aug. 6, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Shark Week: Science Saturdays — with Children’s Librarian Marisa. A morning of family fun exploring science through sensory play, stories, music, and movement. EMail: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Shark Week — Interactive Intro to Shark Biology with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, for families with kids grades 1 to 5. Register with mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.