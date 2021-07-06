Seeking musicians
Director David Benjamin is looking for players to perform in the Cape Ann Community Band’s summer concert. Players should commit to at least four of six rehearsals, starting Monday, July 12, at 7 p.m., including the final two on Aug. 9 and 16, at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel Lewis Drive in Gloucester. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, with a program representing varying levels of ability and geared toward young and more experienced players. Families are encouraged to participate as well as former and current school band classmates. Players need their own instruments and should bring a music stand; concert rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. For more information about the evening, sponsored by Bank Gloucester, contact Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or email David@DavidLBenjamin.com
Great Marsh art
On view to July 30 at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green, 13 Poplar St., is the exhibition “Dorothy Kerper Monnelly, Brad Story, and the Great Marsh.” Monnelly’s photographs and Story’s sculptures are both inspired by the North Shore seascapes, in particular the Great Marsh. Please reserve a timed entrance now at www.camuseum.eventbrite.com. Admission is $12 adults, $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors and students. Youth (under 18) and Museum members are free. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
