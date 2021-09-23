Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.{/em}
Let’s Draw Dinosaurs
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., will host virtual instruction on how to draw six different types of dinosaurs. The Zoom pop-up art class will be Thursday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 5 p.m. Follow the step-by-step instructions to draw the dinosaurs, while you join “dinosaur trivia.” You will need six pieces of drawing paper, crayons and/or colored pencils, and a pencil with an eraser. Contact the library at at 978-546-3259 to register for a Zoom link.
Seniors’ Fall trips
MANCHESTER — This month, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering these trips and events for seniors: Thursday, Sept. 23, a trip to Gloucester’s famous seaside followed by a visit to Cape Ann Farmers Market. Pickup 2 p.m., estimated return 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24: Peabody Essex Museum, see the current exhibition, “In American Waters” maritime paintings. Pick up 10 a.m. $18 for seniors older than 65. Friday, October 1, Russell Orchards in Ipswich, apple picking and autumn harvest of culinary items at farm stand shop. Pickup 10 a.m., estimated return 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, Topsfield Fair. $10 senior admission. Pickup 10 a.m., estimated return 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve a van seat for any of these trips, please call the C.O.A. office ASAP at 978-526-7500.
Rosary Service
The Knights of Columbus will be hosting a Rosary Service on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Cape Ann Gold Star Family Memorial located at 12 Emerson Ave. The service is in honor of Gold Star Family Day and the Knights of Columbus would like to extend an invitation to all Cape Ann Gold Star families, veterans, and community members.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday morning for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3-5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Chorus rehearsing
The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Dungeons & Dragons
ESSEX — On Monday, Oct. 18, TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St, Essex, will host a Dungeons & Dragons learning session for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders with Master Lucas Rodi. This will be the first of six weeks of introductory sessions meeting weekly on Mondays, from 5 to 7 p.m., in person at the library. Masks are required. Spaces are very limited, so sign up early! Registration is required at https://essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/dungeons-dragons-club-7/ Contact is awanner@essexpl.org
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, starting Oct. 19, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Community Book
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, will host a discussion of “A Woman is No Man” by Etaf Rum on Tuesday Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. Please note: Because this event will be held inside the library, masks are required. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Genealogy for Beginners
ESSEX — Ready to research your family history? Register now for a free six-session course,” On the Trail of your Ancestors: Genealogy for Beginners,” starting Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. hosted on ZOOM by the Friends of the TOHP Burnham Library. Beginning with “Six Key Steps to Launching Your Family Search,” learn the basic skills and get organized to save time and frustration later in your research from the comfort of your own home. Learn to use a wealth of free and commercial online tools. Registration is required at https://essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/on-the-trail-of-your-ancestors-genealogy-for-beginners-7/
Pre-K Hooray
ESSEX — Join PreK Hooray on the lawn of THOP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, on Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a play-based group with activities designed for focus on early literacy, communication and social-emotional learning. Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to register with their parent/caregiver. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Yoga on the lawn
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, invites children ages 2 to 6, to join Ms. Christine weekly for Stories and Yoga on the lawn, with a caregiver. Registration is required. Visit Early Childhood Partners CFCE at https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com/
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Cogswell’s Grant open
ESSEX — A must-see for lovers of American folk art, Cogswell’s Grant is open Saturdays and Sundays for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The former summer home of renowned collectors Bertram K. and Nina Fletcher Little, the colonial-era farmhouse is a rich backdrop for their collection, assembled over nearly 60 years. Grounds are open from dawn to dusk. A property of Historic New England, Cogswell’s Grant is located at 60 Spring St., Essex. Advance tickets required. Call 978-768-3632, or email cogswellsgrant@historicnewengland.org.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Rockport Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market takes place every Saturday through Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Rockport Music parking lot at 16 Main St. in downtown Rockport. Choose from a wide variety of locally grown baked and made products. Live music by local musicians, too. For more information, contact RockportExchange@01966@gmail.com, or visit www.rockportexchange.org.
Circle the Cape
Cape Ann Mass in Motion is launching “Walk the Loop, Circle the Cape 2021 Walking Challenge” for seniors 65 and older. Sponsored along with Cape Ann Seniors on the GO and SeniorCare Inc., as well as the Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester and Essex Councils on Aging, the challenge runs through Oct. 31. Participants will be provided with a free walking journal, with helpful information, local walking options, safety tips and health benefits, available at local COA offices , or by request by mail. To sign up, visit or call the Gloucester’s Rose Baker Senior Center at 978-281-9765, Rockport at 978-546-2573, Manchester Council on Aging in Town Hall, 10 Central St., or 978-526-7500, or Essex Senior Center at 978-768-7932. Cape Ann Seniors on the GO provides free transportation for those 65 and older to Stacy Boulevard to walk Tuesday mornings. Gloucester and Rockport residents should call the Cape Ann Transit Authority (CATA) at 978-283-7916. Manchester and Essex residents should call the Manchester Council on Aging at 978-526-7500 for more information and to reserve a seat.
Virtual story time
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library’s youth services librarian, KL Pereira, holds a virtual story time twice a week. Bedtime Stories are on Tuesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Morning Story Time is on Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. Tune in on Facebook and Twitter to listen to some new stories and some old favorites. For more information, call 978-546-6934.
Self-portraits
For the better part of the past two years, the Cape Ann Museum has been collecting self-portraits from Cape Ann residents to exhibit at CAM Green’s Janet & William Ellery James Center, premiering Friday, Sept. 24. Called “Quilted Together: An Exhibit of Community Portraits,” more than 500 drawings will be displayed in a grid, a “tapestry’ of Cape Ann people on view along with quilts by Clara Wainwright and “’tapestries” by Juni Van Dyke’s quilters at the Rose Baker Senior Center Art Program. The exhibit, open until Nov. 5, is a chance for residents and visitors to see themselves on the walls of the museum as part of the its continued efforts to share the lived experiences of all those who are part of this community. For more information about this and other museum events, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Gloucester Cultural Grants
The Gloucester Cultural Council is providing information about and accept funding proposals for 2022 for community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs. Deadline for submission is set for Oct. 15 for organizations, schools, and individuals. Grants can support artistic projects and activities in Gloucester — including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, or performances in public spaces, schools, workshops, and lectures. The Gloucester Cultural Council supports public community programs that promote access, education, diversity and excellence in the arts, humanities, and interpretive sciences and seeks programs that have a lasting cultural impact, promote equity, support working artists and elevate the underserved. The state legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, which then allocates funds to each community. For information, visit https://gloucester-ma.gov/136/Gloucester-Cultural-Council or contact Elizabeth Neumeier at gloucesterculturalcouncil@gmail.com. For the application link, visit https://massculturalcouncil.org/communities/local-cultural-council-program/.
Season premiere
1623 Studios and Gloucester award-winning poet John J. Ronan will launch the 32nd season of “The Writers Block,” on channel 12 on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m.. The award-winning series, one of the oldest running public access shows in New England, has been recognized with a First Prize for an Educational Program by the New England Cable Television Association. The Sept. 30 segment brings together Rockport poets Suellen Wedmore, Ruth Maassen, and Bob Whelan, three of the creators of “Rising Tide: An Anthology of Cape Ann Poets.” The program will be repeated a week later. This year’s lineup leads up to Gloucester’s own 400th anniversary.
Noon Time Book Club
ROCKPORT — On Wednesday, Sept. 29, noon to 1 p.m. the Rockport Public Library will hold a Zoom discussion of “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive” by Stephanie Land. A journalist describes her years working in low-paying domestic work for wealthy employers, contrasting the privileges of the upper-middle class to the realities of overworked laborers. Copies of this book are available in audio, ebook, hardcover, and large print and can be picked up or placed on hold. To register for your Zoom login, email Dede at: dmcmanus@rockportlibrary.org. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
History Book Club
ROCKPORT — The Trustees Room of the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., will host the monthly meeting of the History Book Club on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. The topic will be how America’s fight for civil rights that began with the colonists continues for many Americans today. Pick a book and pick a group. What are they fighting for? What is their strategy? Are they gaining or losing ground, and why? Then be prepared to discuss your point of view. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Rescue Readers
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., will hold a monthly program where you can sign up to read to cats, kittens, dogs, or puppies waiting to be adopted.
An in-person session is Wednesday, Sept. 29, in the Brenner Room from 4 to 5 p.m. Registration is required, but masks are required for all in-person events. Please note: This program may need to shift to a virtual format at any time.
A Zoom session will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 4 to 5 p.m. Readers who sign up will be assigned 15-minute time slots
To register for either session please call the library at 978-546-6934.
Library art auction
Works in the annual art auction sponsored by the Friends of the Sawyer Free Library are now on display in the Matz Gallery located in the main lobby of the library, 2 Dale Ave. The silent art auction runs throughout September. Come in, enjoy the display of paintings, and bid on favorites. The Bidder Book is available in the Matz Gallery. The online auction will take place Oct. 1 to 5. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., through August, Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Public Safety Building, 265 Bay Road, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer vaccine and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Thursdays: TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and Topsfield Fairgrounds Bee Building, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer and J&J available at both, indicate preference when you register.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Questions? 978-290-9618, or visit capeannclinic.com.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at: 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.