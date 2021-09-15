Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Paintings for Poets
For five days only Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, Friends of the Gloucester Writers Center will hold its first ever online auction featuring the works of painters who believe in our mission to honor and celebrate Cape Ann’s rich literary legacy. We are thrilled to have them support our re-opening of the Gloucester Writers Center and the Maud Olson Library “Under One Roof.” They are: Albert Alcaley, WIllie Loco Alexander, Coco Berkman, Joy Buell, Anne Marie Croutty, Gordon Gotten, Larry Grog, Brenda Malloy, Toney Millionaire, Ruth Mordecai, Joe Poirier, Mary Rhinelander,Ken Rieaf, Jon Sarkin, Jain Tarnower, Jeff Weaver and Elaine Wing. For more information, visit: https://gloucesterwriters.org/
Party postponed
The Next Gen Young Professionals is hosting a networking beach party Friday, Sept. 17, at Cape Ann Motor Inn, 33 Rockport Road in Gloucester, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event provides young professionals an opportunity to network over drinks and light appetizers at Cape Ann Motor Inn’s home on Long Beach. Once the sun sets, there’ll be a bonfire to gather around. No cost to join or participate. An RSVP at https://bit.ly/3haZnSI is requested so organizers have an idea of who to expect.
Meditation class
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Rockport Public Library will host a Zoom meditation event at 7 p.m. The practice of meditation can contributes to a more positive, healthy lifestyle and provide an invaluable tool for reducing stress, gaining a deeper sense of fulfillment in life, and fostering greater physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Join Jim Rose, long-time meditator, who will offer a practical technique to discover deeper concentration and relaxation. To register to receive the Zoom link, call 978-546-3259.
Let’s Draw Dinosaurs
The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., will host two art instruction events on how to draw six different types of dinosaurs.
In-person instruction will be offered Wednesday, Sept. 22, in the Brenner Room, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Materials are provided by the library, and the event is sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library. Masks are required; the program may shift to a virtual format if circumstances dictate.
For those who prefer to keep things virtual, the library is holding a Zoom pop-up art class on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 5 p.m. Follow the step-by-step instructions to draw the dinosaurs, while you join “dinosaur trivia.” You will need six pieces of drawing paper, crayons and/or colored pencils, and a pencil with an eraser.
Contact the library at 978-546-3259 to register for either the in-person class or a Zoom link.
Season premiere
1623 Studios and Gloucester award-winning poet John J. Ronan will launch the 32nd season of “The Writers Block,” on channel 12 on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m.. The award-winning series, one of the oldest running public access shows in New England, has been recognized with a First Prize for an Educational Program by the New England Cable Television Association. The Sept. 30 segment brings together Rockport poets Suellen Wedmore, Ruth Maassen, and Bob Whelan, three of the creators of “Rising Tide: An Anthology of Cape Ann Poets.” The program will be repeated a week later. This year’s lineup leads up to Gloucester’s own 400th anniversary.
Football, cheerleading
Registration is now open for Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football and cheerleading for kindergartners through eighth-graders at gloucesteryouthfishermen.org. Cost for registration is $175; family cap is $300. All coaches require USA Football Certification. Register for A Team, grades 7 and 8; B Team, Grade 7: C Team, Grades 5 and 6; JVC Team, Grade 5: D Team: Grades 3 and 4. New coaching candidates and committee members welcome.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.