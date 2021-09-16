Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Football, cheerleading
Registration is now open for Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football and cheerleading for kindergartners through eighth-graders at gloucesteryouthfishermen.org. Cost for registration is $175; family cap is $300. All coaches require USA Football Certification. Register for A Team, grades 7 and 8; B Team, Grade 7: C Team, Grades 5 and 6; JVC Team, Grade 5: D Team: Grades 3 and 4. New coaching candidates and committee members welcome.
Genealogy research
Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website, www.rockportlibrary.org. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Manchester history
MANCHESTER — A whole new season of events is scheduled as part of Manchester Historical Museum’s “Preserving Manchester’s History Since 1886.” Events are the exhibit “School Days: Former Schoolhouses of Manchester,” through Sept. 25, Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Touch a Truck family program in the front yard of Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St,. Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon; and Manchester History and Architectural Walking Tour, Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and 375th Parade on Saturday, Sept. 25, also the last day of the “School Days” exhibit, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 10 Union St. in Manchester. For more information, call 978-526-7230, or email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.