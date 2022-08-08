Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Dance premiere
ROCKPORT —Windhover Center for the Performing Arts brings the New York-based Cornfield Dance company to Rockport’s Millbrook Meadow Park with a world premiere in two free community pop-up performances, Thursday, Aug. 18, at 3 and 6 p.m. The company’s artistic director, Ellen Cornfield, brings the many influences of a long career in modern dance that included almost a decade with Merce Cunningham, to create a fresh, colorful, exuberant choreography that’s as athletic as it is balletic. The performance, “The Wasp in the Window and Other Dances.” will also be performed on Windhover’s outdoor stage, at 257R Granite St, (Rt. 127), on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21, at 3 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit windhover.org, or call 978-546-3611.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Amal Clooney
SALEM — International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University this fall. The visit comes as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Clooney’s visit is slated for Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. The event will be held Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets may be purchased at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up for folks of all ages. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — Enjoy a timeless classic of the silver screen in the Brenner Room. Aug. 9, catch the 2021 drama starring Judi Dench.
Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children’s Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.after story time .
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children’s Room with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.
Monday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m., Pop-up Art Class — Create a beautiful watercolor painting of an agate slice in the Brenner Room. Learn wet on wet watercolor and more. Easy, fun, striking results. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Monday, Aug. 8, 3 p.m., Summer Night Sounds With Hands on Nature — Learn the sounds of a summer night. Crickets, katydids, the songs of the earth. Open to adults, children and teens in the Brenner Room. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m., “FDR’s Four Freedoms” — Franklin Roosevelt shared his vision for a new world order founded on “four essential freedoms” — freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear. This session, led by Jeffrey Urbin, Education Specialist at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, brings FDR’s vision into focus. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 3 to 4 p.m., Children’s Art & Sensory Class — A new Summer program with Sarah Brown in the garden. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ and plan to remain with your child.
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Movie Discussion Group — movie lovers talk movies on Zoom. Watch ahead on free platforms including KANOPY from the Rockport Public Library, registering at: https://rockportlibrary.kanopy.com/. Questions? Email Dana Mastroianni at: dmastroianni@rockportlibrary.org, or just show up on Zoom.