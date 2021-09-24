Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Preserving Finnish Heritage
On Saturday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m., the Cape Ann Finns will host the second of three sessions devoted to preserving Cape Ann’s Finnish heritage at Spiran Hall, 18 Broadway, Rockport. Please bring heritage materials to be scanned, photoed, copied, and recorded for CAF’s online archive, "Many Finns, Many Stories." Also, join us as we share stories and recollections passed down about Finnish dairy/ produce, as well as small local family farms and the women who tended them or worked alongside their husbands. Cape Ann LIVE! records it for the archive. Questions? Visit the events page at capeannfinns.com.
Susan B. Anthony
ESSEX — Join actress Sheryl Faye on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., at the Essex TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St, Essex, as she portrays Susan B. Anthony, a famed women’s rights activist who devoted her life to racial, gender, and educational equality. Anthony played a major role in the early 20th century women’s suffrage movement, the 19th Amendment which gave women the vote. and was an advocate for women’s labor organizations and right to own property. The 45-minute program will be held in-person on the library’s third floor, and will be followed by a Q&A session. Registration is required at https://essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/susan-b-anthony-failure-is-impossible/
FinnFunn
The FinnFunn 2021 Planning Committee of Lanesville is developing a program of familiar and new events for Oct. 29 to 31, its first in-person gathering since 2019. A crisp fall weekend in the Monadnock region of New Hampshire awaits members of New England Finnish groups, including accordionist Bernie Nowak and the Oivan Ilo band, the Finnish dancers, crafting, a raffle and topical Finnish videos. Participants will learn to write “My Finnish Story” and everyone finds a tori treasure. Hosted by the Historical Society of Cheshire County, a market blends Finnish favorites with local products. The Inn at East Hill Farm is taking reservations now for the all-inclusive weekend rate or day rate, by phone only, at 800-242-6495, mention FinnFunn Weekend.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Football, cheerleading
Registration is now open for Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football and cheerleading for kindergartners through eighth-graders at gloucesteryouthfishermen.org. Cost for registration is $175; family cap is $300. All coaches require USA Football Certification. Register for A Team, grades 7 and 8; B Team, Grade 7: C Team, Grades 5 and 6; JVC Team, Grade 5: D Team: Grades 3 and 4. New coaching candidates and committee members welcome.
Genealogy research
ROCKPORT — Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website, www.rockportlibrary.org. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Drama Discussion
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., will host a monthly Modern Drama Discussion Group beginning Monday, Sept. 27, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, or to join, email baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Trunk-Or-Treat
There will be a free Trunk-Or-Treat event in the parking lot of the non-denominational Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St. in Gloucester, on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. The evening begins with visiting fun, Halloween-themed decorated car trunks, with each offering peanut-free Halloween treats to the “trunk or treaters!” There will also be carnival-type games, popcorn, hot dogs, and more. Everyone of all ages is welcome to join in the fun!
Manchester history
MANCHESTER — As part of Manchester Historical Museum’s “Preserving Manchester’s History Since 1886,” the museum offers the exhibit “School Days: Former Schoolhouses of Manchester,” through Sept. 25, Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and 375th Parade on Saturday, Sept. 25, also the last day of the “School Days” exhibit, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 10 Union St. in Manchester. For more information, call 978-526-7230, or email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
Trails & Sails
Trails & Sails offers more than 150 free events through Sept. 26, across Essex County. Presented by Essex Heritage, events celebrate the historic, cultural, and natural resources in the Essex National Heritage Area. Explore the website at www.trailsandsails.org for events or pick up a guidebook, available at any of the 13 visitor centers in Essex County. Most events are first-come, first-serve; but a few do require reservations. Additionally, COVID-19 is still an evolving challenge. So be mindful of local and state guidelines that may vary by town, and follow the hosts lead. Trails & Sails 2021 is sponsored by Eastern Bank, Salem Five Charitable Foundation, and Institution for Savings.